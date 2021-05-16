Phoebe Dynevor on the sexual evolution of Bridgerton’s Daphne





This montage of episode 5 is engraved in my brain. During the weekend, Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen with cast members Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan talked about the series with deadline. During the interview, Phoebe spoke about her character and said that “there are a lot of differences” between her and Daphne, adding, “but I think she values ​​family, which I appreciate too, and at a time when women had only one option. “ Liam Daniel / LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

“She was as determined to get there as I am in my career, I think, and I think that was kind of my path to Daphne,” she continued. Liam Daniel / LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

“I admired her more because she had done it, but she called the shots and she found love too.” Liam Daniel / LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

Phoebe also touched on the hottest moments of the show and what it meant for the characters, saying, “Their sexual evolution was very important to the script and something to me, [showrunner Chris Van Dusen], Reg and everyone involved really wanted to speak the truth and in a way that was safe for everyone. “ Netflix

Earlier this year, Bridgerton sex coordinator Lizzy Talbot spoke with the BuzzFeed every day podcast and revealed that they had spent “weeks before the shoot where we would break down every scene into unique choreographed moments.” We usually never see characters exploring themes like sexuality so blatantly in period plays that showrunner Chris Van Dusen knew and wanted to change. I have always loved a period piece and I have always loved the genre, it mentionned. But I think they’re seen as a bit conservative and a bit traditional, and I knew from the start that I never wanted to Bridgerton to be like that. “ Liam Daniel / LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

“We really worked to tell these stories and explore these characters through a really contemporary lens, and you see it from the way we projected the show on the set of the show, the way it’s edited, the themes. that we explore. takes place in the 19th century, but you sometimes forget it because what we are exploring is truly modern and truly universal. Liam Daniel / LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX

I will say! Dude, I can’t wait to see what they do with season 2! TV and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

