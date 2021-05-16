7 prequel trilogy actors who nailed their roles (& 3 who didn’t)

George Lucas returned to fan favoriteStar wars franchise he created to write and direct the prequel trilogy, which launched in 1999 withEpisode I: The Phantom Menace which introduced new characters and younger versions of characters seen in the original trilogy.

RELATED: Star Wars: 10 Times The Main Characters Cheated On Death (In The Prequel Trilogy)

theStar wars The prequel trilogy gave a number of actors who were also fans of the franchise the chance to join the iconic saga while hoping to successfully launch a few unknowns like the original trilogy. However, some actors did not land in their roles as well as others.

ten Nailed: Natalie Portman was perfect for Padm Amidala

The phantom menace took place before the fall of the Galactic Republic and focused on the politics ofStar wars universe by introducing Natalie Portman as Padm Amidala, the serving Naboo Queen who has found herself locked in a bitter stalemate with the Trade Federation.

Portman was able to show off the elegance and grace of the Queen while effectively fighting alongside the Jedi in combat.Episode II: Attack of the Clones to show off the character well while teasing the qualities one would see in her children.

9 Didn’t: Jake Lloyd didn’t impress fans as young Anakin Skywalker

The prequel trilogy quickly wowed fans with the premise that it would explore the rise and fall of Anakin Skywalker from the dark side to become Darth Vader, who has arguably become the world’s greatest villain.Star wars galaxy.

This excitement put a lot of pressure on young Jake Lloyd when he was castas a young Anakin Skywalker, a podracer who was strong in the Force. While Lloyd wasn’t the worst part ofThe phantom menace,his performance and the disappointing departure of Anakin Skywalker is a low point in the prequel trilogy.

8 Nailed: Ewan McGregor Excellent as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Sir Alec Guinness portrayed the older version of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy as a forgotten Jedi who had spent years in hiding after a life fighting for the Republic, which gave Ewan McGregor plenty of space to explore the character when he joined the prequel trilogy as the iconic Jedi.

RELATED: 10 Ways The New Star Wars Are Better Than The Prequel Trilogy

Kenobi evolved from Padawan to Jedi Knight and finally to Master as he was forced to confront his corrupt pupil, quickly becoming the most popular version of the character.Star wars franchise when McGregor returns forObi wan kenobi.

7 Nailed: Liam Neeson has found a new skill set as Qui-Gon Jinn

The phantom menace also introduced Liam Neeson as the Jedi master of Obi-Wan Qui-Gon Jinn, who took it upon himself to start training Anakin Skywalker after discovering the young boy in the deserts of Tatooine.

While Neeson has become well known for having a particular skill set in films likeTaken, he also had the chance to shine as a philosophical and rebellious Jedi who quickly fell fans in love with the character before his ill-fated lightsaber duel that ended his time with theStar wars franchise.

6 Didn’t: Jar Jar Binks was a disaster from start to finish

Jar Jar Binks’ failure was not actor Ahmed Best’s fault given he was an all-CGI character with a very specific role to play inThe phantom menace, although he has received some of the blame over the years for one of the worst characters ever to appear in theStar warsfranchise.

The truth is, Jar Jar Binks was a failed attempt at a comedic alien character from his early days, and would likely have fallen flat regardless of the actor in the motion capture suit. Fortunately, Ahmed Best was given another more positive role as host of the Jedi Master ofStar Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

5 Nailed: Ray Park was blown away by Darth Maul, despite being rerun

One of the most notable characters in the prequel trilogy was the Sith Lord known as Darth Maul, a Athomirian warrior Zabrak played by martial artist Ray Park, although the character was redoubled by Peter Serafinowicz for his debut. inThe phantom menace.

While Darth Maul’s dark design and fighting skills immediately stood out with fans, it was the reveal of his double-bladed lightsaber that really impressed, especially given Park’s skills with similar weapons in the real world.

4 Nailed: Samuel L. Jackson Was A Bad Jedi Master as Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson joined the cast ofThe phantom menace as Jedi Master Mace Windu and almost immediately added his own twist to the mythology by choosing his unique purple lightsaber color, dodging the traditional primary colors that had appeared before.

RELATED: 10 Old School Star Wars Comics Better Than The Prequel Trilogy

Windu quickly became a fan favorite character during the prequel trilogy that ultimately led to his death in 2005.Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.Jackson’s popularity as Windu has led to many fan theories and speculation about the character’s possible survival and hopeful reappearance.

3 Nailed: Christopher Lee went on to be legendary as Earl Dooku

Legendary actor Christopher Lee added Star warsto his extensive filmography when he appeared as Count Dooku in 2002Episode II: Attack of the Clones as a former Jedi master and leader of the separatist movement that led to the division of the Galactic Republic.

Dooku was also revealed as the evil Sith Lord Darth Tyrannus, who helped push Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side as he was shot by Palpatine. Lee’s role as Count Dooku quickly led to the character’s status as one of theStar wars best villains in the franchise.

2 Didn’t: Hayden Christensen initially disappointed as Anakin Skywalker

When Anakin Skywalker’s character wasAttack of the clones, Hayden Christensen replaced Jake Lloyd in the role as he trained to become a Jedi Knight while falling in love with Natalie Portman’s Padm Amidala.

While Christensen was initially criticized by fans for his first portrayal of the character, Anakin Skywalker’s dark turnRevenge of the Sith gave the actor more room to shine and redeemed his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker ahead of his transformation into Darth Vader, which led to Christensen’s return in the upcomingObi wan kenobi series on Disney +.

1 Nailed: Temuera Morrison’s role as Jango Fett led to his debut as Boba

The mercenary known as Jango Fett was introduced inAttack of the clones as a DNA donor to the clone troopers on Kamino who would continue to serve the Republic and later execute the Jedi when Order 66 was called.

Temuera Morrison played Jango Fett and set the stage perfectly for the eventual popularity of his cloned son as a mercenary Boba Fett in his father’s armor. Morrison would revert a bit to the role of old Boba Fett for the character’s return inThe Mandalorian which will lead to her own leading role inBoba Fett’s book on Disney +.

NEXT: Star Wars: 10 Characters We Want To See In Boba Fett Spinoff



following

10 Star Wars plot holes that everyone ignores







About the Author