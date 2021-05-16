Taika Waititi and Rita Ora pictured together in Sydney fuel romance rumors even more





Taika Waititi was pictured with Rita Ora in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora were typed while they were together in Sydney, further fueling speculation the couple were dating. The Kiwi filmmaker and British pop singer made headlines last month after being frequently spotted together in Sydney. They were pictured holding hands and laughing together while having breakfast together at a Sydney cafe, Page Six reports. The outlet shared photos of the pair together and added that Waititi had her arm around Ora while sharing a cute moment. Waititi 45 and Ora, 30, also attended the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Downunder together. The Daily Mail reported at the time that while the two were not pictured together at the event, they shared a table together. The Oscar-winning filmmaker was a guest judge on the reality show. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pictured in Sydney amid romance rumors https://t.co/qGavHvGnwU pic.twitter.com/BIQC605Wpu – Page six (@PageSix) May 16, 2021 “They’ve been in a relationship since early March but have kept things low-key. However, all of their friends know about the relationship. They’re really in love with each other,” a source told The Sun last month. The couple have been seen on several occasions. Earlier this year, they were seen leaving a private jet alongside Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon in Sydney. Movie stars are at the bottom of the set for Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder movie, as is Russell Crowe, who was seen on a bike ride with Ora last week. Fans also saw Ora and Waititi at the Big Poppas bar on Oxford Street in Sydney, with one telling DeuxMoi, a celebrity Instagram gossip account, that they were “all together”. The couple were first pictured together in March, looking comfortable at a fancy dress party hosted by Chris Hemsworth for childhood friend Aaron Grist when Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina shared a photo of ‘them in 80s costumes.







