Former Hollywood Journalist Matthew Belloni Joins Digital Media Startup – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Former Hollywood Reporter Editorial Director Matthew Belloni embarked on a high-profile digital media startup as a founding partner. Belloni, who started on May 1, has joined the management team and will lead Hollywood coverage and related business development for the new, as yet unnamed subscription-based media platform to be launched this year by the startup company. , which raised $ 7 million. in Series A financing from TPG and 40 North Media. The new brand, whose editorial focus would cover finance, politics, technology and entertainment, was co-founded by Jon Kelly, a New York Times veteran and creator of Vanity Fair’s “The Hive”; Joe Purzycki, a digital veteran of Vox Media and Luminary, who is CEO; Max Tcheyan, one of Athletic’s first employees, who is director of strategy; and Liz Gough, former COO of Conde Nast. Jim Coulter, executive chairman of TPG, and David Winter, co-CEO of Standard Industries, the parent company of 40 North Media, sit on the board. Related story Valence Media Leads Today’s Clippings at Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Vibe, Dick Clark Productions and MRC – Read the memo The company plans to recruit up to around 20 senior journalists in the fields it covers by the end of the year, who are expected to receive equity and a portion of the subscription revenue. According to the New York Times, the platform plans to charge $ 100 per year for a daily newsletter, website, and access to events. While its business model is subscription-driven, the site is expected to seek out premium partnerships as well. Belloni’s first offering is a pre-launch invite-only email for Hollywood insiders. “Just like Hollywood, the media is undergoing a radical transformation for the digital future,” Belloni says. “It’s very exciting to bring my years of experience to building a new innovative company while continuing to cover a sector that is close to my heart.” Belloni spent 14 years as a writer and editor at The Hollywood Reporter. He joined in 2006 to launch the Hollywood vertical entertainment law reporter, Esq. In 2017, he took up the post of editorial director, which he held until its release in May 2020. A specialist in television and radio entertainment, Belloni was an instructor in entertainment journalism at the Annenberg School of Communication at the ‘USC. Prior to joining THR, Belloni was an entertainment lawyer in a Los Angeles litigation firm. “Matt is a unique, generational talent – the Mike Allen of Hollywood, universally respected by insiders and industry watchers,” says Kelly. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with him to grow this business at this crucial time in the media industry.”







