Underground Railroad Recap: Chapter 8: The Indiana Fall

In the middle of this episode, Royal (William Jackson Harper) says to Cora: There is a sadness in you. I would have liked to know the root of it. It sticks to her skin, echoing later as she imagines herself pointing a gun at him. Having followed Cora for so long, we know the roots of this sadness: all the loved ones she lost, a life of freedom that was never offered to her on the plantation. Royal means it innocently, but there is an ignorance to it. Cora replies: You were born free, weren’t you? Royal nods. He hasn’t known half of Cora’s horrors. Cora explains, when you’re on the run a lot is left behind, it’s like a missing piece. It’s heavy. Like a dead weight. These absences have accumulated. Of course, Cora takes them with her.

This exchange takes place at the end of a date where Royal took Cora on horseback and taught her how to shoot a gun. Previously, Hed had found her plotting and drawing a map of her journey so far: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and now Indiana, the first four states marked with a star and d ‘a name; Lovey, Caesar, Grace and Jasper, respectively. Have you come all this way on the railroad? Royal request. Yeah, Cora replies, and left all these people.

Royal takes Cora to an old abandoned house, to show her an old abandoned subway station that he calls the Ghost Tunnel. He leverages to open a trap door behind the house and the wind echoes from below. It has a gravity like none of the previous stations. They descend a very long ladder, echoing the very first glimpse we got of Cora, falling in slow motion in the prologue. Royal explains that this is not made for a locomotive, the tunnel is getting too small. There is a hand car a few miles away, but it has probably never been used. He thinks Cora might be able to understand him better than he could: you’ve seen more railroad than most. I wanted you to see how it fits together. Or it is not. Cora doesn’t want to uncover the mysteries of the Underground Railroad: all I know is I’m tired of running. Frustrated, she leaves abruptly.

This episode marks an unexpected, but interesting, turning point, as the idea of ​​freedom becomes more complicated as it becomes more real. First, Indiana brings Cora to the Valentine Farm, an idyllic black-run community run by John Valentine (Peter De Jersey) and his wife Gloria Valentine (Amber Gray). At dinner, Gloria tells part of the story of the farm, how John Valentine negotiated the deed with the Whites some time ago. The Lord knows that when we first arrived they had no idea of ​​the colorful love and joy that ran through his veins, a reference to both his plans for the land and a racial narrative.

The episode is full of vibrant colors, a vast palette we’ve never seen before in the series. The blacks move, sharing the work on the enclosure; life seems peaceful; little girls twirl in their dresses. Love is also in the air: Cora and Royal meet, and the episode follows Georgina (Kara Flowers) as she pursues resident poet Rumsey Brooks (Donald Elise Watkins). Cora lives in a cabin with a young girl, Molly (Kylee D. Allen), and her mother Sybil (Deja Dee), who in turn becomes comfortable with Samson. There is a vineyard on the land, and his wine keeps the nearby city whites happy that local Judge Smith is exchanging favors for him, like alerting John Valentine and Brother Mingo (Chukwudi Iwuji) if there is a warrant. for a capture of runaways. It is a system that has worked for a while.

Brother Mingo represents one side of the philosophical dilemma of the compound debates throughout the episode. Should they stay in Indiana but make concessions (such as no longer accepting runaways) to whites, as Brother Mingo argues, or should they pack their bags and move west as Valentine suggests? Mingo explains to Royal that the Whites are not going to let us keep a place like this if we continue to taunt them with our arrogance. But as this dilemma burns under her feet, as Cora describes it, it’s just another hurdle for her.

But this episodic interest in romance is refreshing. Before their date, as dinner ends and Rumsey begins to read her poem, Cora leaves the poem that reminds of Caesar. Royal follows suit. (In a nice touch, the deep red of the Coras scarf matches the deep red of his blazer.) Royal tells him that once Rumsey started reading he knew the shed would get away. It’s only been a month and you already know my ways and means, Mr. Royal? she asks. It’s nice, too, to see her flirt to see a levity in her. They walk close together, brushing almost very lightly; Royal makes Cora laugh. You are really pretty like that. When you smile, you know, Royal told him. I mean, you’re pretty anyway, but boy when you smile like that. It would be very cheesy if it weren’t for Coras’ echo a few minutes later when she returned her words: You’re really pretty like that, you know. When you smile. I mean you’re pretty anyway, but boy when you smile like that. And she looks so happy! I was on board!

A few days after their horse rendezvous and the ghost tunnel, Royal and Cora are still in difficult conditions. He’s apologized 20 times since last Sunday, but Cora still wants to be left alone. Even when Royal tells Cora that he has another mission in the South for him, she treats him coldly: I would have been gone for a while, he said, I can tell them to find someone else. Cora, I’m asking you. You do what you want, she answers, no need to worry about me.

Cora returns to the cabin, not feeling ready to argue with Sybil and Molly. She returns to her room with a headache, her head filled with thunder. Cora holds up her map, her entire trip in her hand, and lights it with a candle. And then she has a nightmare.

I loved this episode until the dream streak, which is unsettling and eerie and has a distinctly different tone from the lighter and tender moments that came before it. His nightmarish logic shares some of Coras’s concerns about the mysterious logic of the railroads. But I turned to be more intrigued by the movement than put off. In this dream the railroad its systems, the people who run it and engage with it are not only presented in a benevolent and positive light. In the dream, she returns behind the old house that Royal showed her, opening the hatch and walking down the phantom tunnel herself. She meets a train that takes her to a busy station full of well-dressed blacks with just a hint of threat. Its overwhelming, there is a large and confusing chalk-updated train schedule, people almost meet her and no one seems interested in helping her. At a help desk, a woman asks him about his story, searching through manifestos that scream when they’re opened. I can’t find Cora Randall here, she explains. In order for us to move you forward, we are required to confirm your testimony. As she moves around the nightmare station, she meets Caesar, whose ominous speech about a train leaving and the inability to find his words resonates throughout the station. Then, he begins to literally echo the things he’s said to Cora before: Can I have this dance? he asks. They dance and cry while kissing. How long will it last? she asks him. As long as you need it.

When she wakes up, she seems to have decided it is time to share her story. She walks over to the empty Royals cabin, but is told she’s gone. He left while she was dreaming, and she doesn’t know when hell will be back.

In the Phantom Tunnel, there’s a little moment where Royal gives Cora the Lamp to hold, instead of holding the Torch. It’s a sweet gesture!

The opening scene with John Valentine picking a grape from a bunch in the vineyard, popping it and tasting the juice is awesome! He spits after, quietly on his land.

From my notes: Valentine Farm Poet Laureate: Rumsey Brooks & Gloria Valentine gives Thandiwe Newton as Maeve from Westworld.

The blacksmith tells Cora how should I know [when Royal will be back]? Do I look like his mom? WELL DONE! It was hard and I’m still offended. Also, when Georgina corrects Cora about using the term pickaninny, Cora hasn’t lived enough!

Royal: Now in Indiana we have rules, we have law and order. We know how little that means!

Cora on the Ghost Tunnel: Maybe it doesn’t start under the house, maybe it’s not the beginning of things, but the end Wondering if there aren’t some real places where escape. Only the places from which to flee.

