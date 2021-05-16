Jason gastwirth takes a seat across the table at a cafe in downtown Las Vegas, and you first notice that he hasn’t shaved in maybe two days. He looks a bit exhausted, that’s understandable. Gastwirth sits at the top of the entertainment division of a company that has “Entertainment” in its very title, but has just completed a dozen live entertainment productions.

Entertainment enthusiast Gastwirth then said something unexpected about Caesars Entertainment Corp.

“We’re still the leader in entertainment in Las Vegas, with all the great shows we have,” says Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. “Not only what happened during that time, which will continue with increased capacity, but also the bigger shows coming back online now, so I think it’s really an opportunity to reflect on these properties emerging from. this step, and what is necessarily the right level of programming and content for each. “

Gastwirth says the pandemic shutdown allowed Eldorado Resorts’ new corporate ownership team to review operations with limited capacity.

“We really have to go over what drives the business, what really makes these resorts work,” says Gastwirth. “This is where it gives you a perspective on how maybe we were a little over-programmed in some ways.”

Somewhere you can almost hear the collective call “What!” of a star musician, dancer and hypnotist looking for a place to perform.

But Gastwirth’s company places their dozen of released shows in a larger context. Caesars Entertainment still hosts at least double that number of live shows, comedy clubs and lounges remaining. And that figure doesn’t include the long list of superstar headliners the company is betting on will prove Gastwirth’s claim to be correct.

We are talking about Bailiff (opening in July), Morrissey (end of August) and Prick (October) as new resident stars at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Coming too Judas Priest this October and the Scorpions in May at the Zappos theater. Jerry Seinfeld, Reba and Brooks & Dunn, Rod stewart and Jeff Dunham were all arrested at the Colosseum. Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani still had dates remaining at the Zappos Theater, too, when COVID hit.

“Usher is a great example, and we’re really preparing for him, and our management team are really excited about these returning shows,” says Gastwirth. “We are going to make announcements very soon, a regularity of the shows put on sale. We are really excited about the schedule we have for the rest of this year and beyond.

Programs with familiar names are clearly at the heart of the business. “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live! Is back at the Flamingo Showroom in August. Donny Osmond, smashing it at the box office, opens that month at Harrah’s Showroom and alternates with the Righteous brothers. Gastwirth also says he’s excited about a resident production show heading to the magnificent but besieged Theater de Paris, in long-term planning.

It is obvious that Caesars Entertainment is not interested in modernizing its theaters to create pay theaters. For years he has been the industry leader in “aftermarket” site modifications.

In a model that took place at the properties of Caesars Entertainment, a dusty conference room in Paris turned into a comedy-hypnosis theater; the oppressed nightclub Cleopatra’s Barge ended as the theater of Wayne Newton. A Kerry Simon burger closed at Harrah’s? Send the mime-clown, Band face.

Led by fellow Caesars Entertainment director Gastwirth Damian costa talent for redesigning places, the company had populated its performance hotels in spaces not designed for entertainment. This included Cools’ room, the Barge, as well as the Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and The Back Room at Bally’s. One of those innovations, The Magic Attic, in Bally’s former buffet space, has survived.

It seemed like a smart game, creating income and entertainment out of thin air, but not a strategy for moving forward under a new owner. These revised schedules are the ones that were laid off, replacing long-running shows like the topless “Crazy Girls” review at the Sin City Theater, the Cools hypnosis show and “Chippendales” at the Rio. We are not planning to reopen any of these venues for entertainment.

There isn’t even a solid plan for how these old theaters and exhibition halls will be used, if at all.

“I think, again, it’s about focusing,” says Gastwirth. “I would say that in the past there were thoughts of taking up unused space, aligning show partners, bringing in interesting shows. I think now it’s really about saying, “Do we have the right level of what we’re offering?” This does not mean that, over time, over there, we can think that these spaces become something else. We haven’t thought of that yet. “

These moves happened so quickly that no one outside of Caesars Entertainment’s immediate management team knew they were coming. Gastwirth says talks began in earnest about a week before Costa started making the sad appeals on Thursday. By then, the business trends for the company had been established and the strategy to focus on the big names and proven successes already performing had been developed.

Gastwirth says the strategy to reduce Caesars’ small capacity lineup has been worked out collectively, and he’s near the top. He reports to Caesars Entertainment’s new President and COO, Anthony Carano, who stepped in when Eldorado Resorts took over the company.

I asked Gastwirth what to expect from Carano’s interest in entertainment. Will we see it at, say, Newton’s reopening or Usher’s premiere?

“I hope. I think Anthony is a real supporter and fan of entertainment, you know, and I think all along, we’re thrilled that he and other executives are coming to these shows,” says Gastwirth. I think it’s exciting. I also think the artists that we’ve obviously prepared for these shows – Usher is a great example of that – are really preparing for it. Our management team is really excited about these returning shows. “

