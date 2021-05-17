Disney to “Update” Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios

The following report is a “rumor,” so take the following story with a grain of salt.

A recent report shows that Disney has filed a permit for the place where the tower of terror resides. The permit does not specify many details about any of the changes. This could be for some minor changes such as reducing the amount of plexiglass with the recent restriction liftings.

These could also be a temporary change of attraction to commemorate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, such as when Disney occasionally makes changes to the Disney Castle during anniversary celebrations.

But there are those who fear the plans for a Re-Theming as the Tower of Terror in Disney’s California Adventure was re-themed on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2017.

The Tower of Terror is a popular attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly Disney-MGM Studios) which opened in 1994. The Ride was based on the concept of being a “lost episode” of the popular Rod Serling television series. “The Twilight Zone” which operated from 1959 to 1964.

The property was licensed by Viacom (now ViacomCBS) because the park was designed to be themed after “Hollywood”. Disney has licensed exterior properties to attract guests, like the way Universal licenses properties like Harry Potter from Warner Bros. and The Simpsons from 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) for their parks.

In 2004, a version of the ride was opened at Disney’s California Adventure, but was closed in 2017 because Disney was planning a Marvel-Land for the park at the time, which included removing the entire “A Bug’s Land” area for make room for the Avengers’ Academy, which has become the Avengers Campus which will open next month. Since the Tower of Terror was close to this area, Disney decided to double and reshape the Guardians of the Galaxy ride to expand Marvel-Land’s reach for the park.

The recent permit has led some to speculate if this may be more than just a minor update and instead plans to completely recreate the theme of the ride so they don’t have to pay any more. royalties to ViacomCBS on the Twilight Zone IP.

Even though the ride is an iconic part of Hollywood studios, that doesn’t make it sure, as Disney scrapped the “Great Movie Ride” in 2017, a ride that had been there since the park opened in 1989.

The “symbol” of Hollywood Studio was originally the Mickey Mouse Water Tower, which has since been removed. Then it became Mickey’s wizarding hat, which was also taken off. Now the Tower of Terror is currently the symbol of the park, you will see it on T-shirts, mugs and all kinds of merchandise. If the route really changes, then what would the symbol of the parks be?

Again, these are just rumors, we’ll see if this is just a minor update or if Disney’s continued habit of revamping attractions could claim another fan favorite.

Sources: Inside the magic, WDW News Today