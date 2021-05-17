Luke Skywalker’s journey to rebuild the Jedi Order began after the Empire’s counterattack





In Marvel Comics’ latest issue of Star Wars, Luke Skywalker is given the tools he needs to rebuild the Jedi Order in the galaxy’s future.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Star Wars # 13 In the latest issue of Marvel Comics’Star wars, Luke Skywalker has just received the tools he needs to rebuild the Jedi Order. In the days afterThe Empire Strikes Back, Luke was logically shaken by the revelation that Darth Vader was his father, although he has since resolved to continue on his Jedi path, determined to learn all he can. Plus, he’s found himself a new lightsaber to wield, although R2-D2 appears to have exactly what Luke needs to advance and bring the Jedi back, even as the rebels try to save Han Solo. from the claws of Boba. Fett in this prelude toBounty Hunter War. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. In previous issues ofStar wars from writer Charles Soule and artist Roman Rosanas, Luke was determined to get back on his feet despite his dark parentage, continuing to be aware of the training he received from Jedi Master Yoda while keeping his mind open and alert. to the Force, looking for any signs of his advice on what to do next while aiding the rebels in their regrouping efforts, having been dispersed after the Battle of Hothdue in relentless pursuit of the Empire. Related: Green Lanterns Take The Same Path That Ruined The Jedi Now,Star Wars # 13 begins with training Luke and honing his skills as a Jedi when R2-D2 and C-3Po meet him with news. Apparently, R2 is very keen to share important information, although a sighting of Boba Fett on Nar Shadaa’s Smuggler’s Moon takes precedence, seeing Luke teaming up with Chewbacca to follow the potential lead. After narrowly missing Fett with Luke to ward off the angry Hutt forces he left behind, Artoo finally manages to reveal his information, revealing that he gained a very important roster while helping the rebels escape. the death star duringNew hope:the locations of various Jedi outposts and temples hidden throughout the galaxy. Luke isn’t kidding on the list that has kept him busy for decades. As revealed in Charles SouleThe Rise of Kylo Ren miniseries, Luke would travel and visit many of these abandoned temples and outposts with his nephew Ben Solo, in search of knowledge and relics that aided him in his attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order. In addition, many of these outposts like that of the planet Elphrona have been featured inThe High Republicnovels such asLight of the Jedi (also by Soule). As a result, R2-D2 has given Luke exactly what he needs to begin his journey to rebuild the Jedi Order, and it’s cool that this happens before the events of Return of the Jedi, giving this title an even greater meaning in the grand scheme of the Skywalker saga. Now, it seems likely that Luke will continue to find more knowledge about the Jedi of the past as soon as he can in future issues, creating the opportunity to learn from them and become a Jedi Master himself. However, one can imagine thatBounty Hunter War and the rebels’ first chance to try to save Han will come firstStar warsthe series continues. More: Darth Vader Can Use The Force To Fuel His Costume With Rage Wonder Woman’s powers just restored with help from DC’s Thor

