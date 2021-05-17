6 actors from the Sequel trilogy who nailed their roles (& 4 who didn’t)

While theStar wars The franchise is well known to fans for its epic space battles, galactic romances, and the ongoing war between the light and dark sides of the Force, it has also become a place where actors can show off their talents to the general public and / or help launch their career, which began with the original trilogy.

Popular Disney and Lucasfilm sequel trilogy launched in 2015sEpisode VII: The Force Awakenscarried on that tradition and provided a number of great roles for the actors, and a few not so great ones that let the actors shine or let them down.

ten Nailed: Daisy Ridley ran the franchise well as Rey Skywalker

Fans were excited by the announcement that Daisy Ridley would star in the thesequel trilogy, as she introduced the franchise’s first female lead character while following the original trilogy’s tradition of casting mostly unknown actors.

Daisy Ridley brought the perfect amount of passion and heart to the role that allowed viewers to connect and relate to the abandoned scavenger turned Jedi warrior. And while some have had issues with Rey adopting the Skywalker name, Daisy Ridley’s performance in the sequel trilogy has more than earned her that name.

9 Didn’t: Andy Serkis was wasted as Supreme Leader Snoke

As Andy Serkis’ performance as the mysterious Supreme Guidethe force awakensand 2017Episode VIII: The Last Jediwas amazing as usual, the character’s disappointing appearances made the cast of Serkis a bit lost.

Serkis is best known for his brilliant work with motion capture which made him one of the industry’s foremost experts, but Snoke barely left his throne during the franchise, which failed to use fully the actor behind the role despite his truly nasty performance. .

8 Nailed: John Boyega added another layer to the Imperials as Finn

The white armored stormtroopers and their predecessor trooper clones maintained a constant presence in theStar wars franchise, although it was only John Boyega’s role as FN-2187, or Finn as he’s rebranded, that fans got to take a peek behind a stormtrooper’s helmet.

Boyega wowed fans inthe force awakens as a traumatized stormtrooper who had been forced into service before defecting to join the resistance. Boyega further showcased his talent as Finn’s character evolved through the back-to-back trilogy to serve as a comedic relief as well.

7 Didn’t: Gwendoline Christie didn’t have much luck as Captain Phasma

While it can certainly be difficult to showcase an actor’s talent when working behind an armored helmet, The iron ThronesGwendoline Christie didn’t have much of a chance to shine in the back-to-back trilogy with two brief appearances as Captain Phasma inthe force awakensandThe Last Jedi.

It was especially frustrating for fans who followed the actor into the HBO fantasy adaptation, as well as those who were excited about the character design released before the film. Captain Phasma finally had a fight scene in his second appearance against Finn, but it didn’t live up to the hype or to present Christie in the best way.

6 Nailed: Domhnall Gleeson was perfectly mean as General Hux

The sequel to the trilogy introduced a new threat that followed in the footsteps of the Empire called the First Order, which was led into battle by General Hux who was perfectly played by Domhnall Gleeson as one of the most perverse of the franchise.

Hux would have fitted most of the war movies perfectly as he rallied the First Order troops, and when the sequel trilogy threw the character into a curve ball and drastically transformed him into a whining mole for the resistance, Gleeson has plunged with all his heart and made fans believe that Hux would do something so out of character.

5 Didn’t: Benicio Del Toro as Scrambled DJ was a fun distraction

2017Episode VIII: The Last Jedi added Benicio del Toro to theStar warsfranchise as a criminal slicer named DJ, who aided Finn and Rose Tico in their mission to infiltrate the First Order ship before betraying them to the New Empire.

While Benicio del Toro’s performance was enjoyable and filled with tics and delicious undertones that made the character stand out. His role in the film felt like a distraction from the main script and he could easily have been pulled from the film without much of an effect on the sequel to the trilogy, which did the talented actor a disservice.

4 Nailed: Fans wanted to see more of Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata

Han Solo and Chewbacca took their new allies Finn, Rey and BB-8 to meet an old alien friend named Maz Kanata inthe force awakens, who teased the character’s association with the rebel smugglers while also hinting that Kanata had a connection to the Force.

Lupita Nyong’o played the role of the little alien in all three episodes of the sequel to the trilogy, though the mysteries of her character have remained unexplored. Either way, Nyong’o’s enjoyable performance as Maz Kanata left fans wanting more of the wise and former force-sensitive pirate queen.

3 Didn’t: Mark Hamill’s performance was great, but Luke Skywalker was very different

The main cast from the original trilogy also returned for the sequel trilogy, although they weren’t all appearing together at the same time, unfortunately, as Han Solo only appeared inthe force awakens(and briefly inThe Rise of Skywalker), neither featured Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalkert with his original crew.

However, when Luke Skywalker finally appeared in full in 2017The Last Jedi as a disillusioned former Jedi Master in hiding, fans were taken aback by his unusual behavior. Regardless of Hamill’s incredible performance, it still fell flat for fans who expected more from the same Luke Skywalker from the original trilogy that was delivered by the other returning characters.

2 Nailed: Oscar Isaac turned a cameo into a lead role as Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron was the Resistance’s top pilot and one of the first new characters introduced inthe force awakens played by Oscar Isaac, whose fantastic performance turned the character’s extended cameo into a starring role in the sequel trilogy.

Isaac’s perfect comedic performance blended well with his mischievous rebel pilot character and led to plenty of laughs while Poe Dameron also went through a number of dramatic moments during the trilogy, further showcasing the lineup of ‘Isaac as one of the best new additions to the franchise.

1 Nailed: Adam Driver shone as Ben Solo’s tortured villain Kylo Ren

A heroic franchise is only as good as its villain, and Adam Driver provided a more than valid opponent in the powerful and motivated Kylo Ren, although he was also sympathetic and tortured Ben Solo who was corrupted by the Supreme Leader. Snoke.

Driver was able to portray both Kylo Ren’s wickedness and dedication to following in his grandfather Darth Vader’s footsteps as well as Solo’s desperation and confusion on the chosen path that ultimately led to his redemption inThe Rise of Skywalker. Kylo Ren didn’t quite fill the role of Darth Vader, but Driver managed to get fans to care about theStar wars mean like never before.

