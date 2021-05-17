Inside Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom’s Hollywood friendship





Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom are said to have become good friends. Photos / Getty Images

Prince Harry says he and Orlando Bloom keep in regular contact to help keep their families safe. The Duke of Sussex even named the star of Pirates of the Caribbean during his 90-minute podcast with Dax Shepard. The revealing interview with Shepard also saw the Duke compare life in the Royal Family to The Truman Show and a “zoo.” Bloom and the Duke have created a sort of neighborhood watch for photographers who want to take a photo of their family. “Two days ago Orlando Bloom texted me, because he’s on the road and we’re kind of keeping in touch because of the paparazzi,” he told Shepard. He explained that Bloom had warned him about a disguised photographer, sending him a photo of a “long haired guy with a beanie, ear flaps, with his huge camera sitting in the back of his 4×4 truck” . Bloom has an 8-month-old daughter named Daisy Dove with musician Katy Perry, and the couple share a Sussex-like goal: to keep their children’s photos off the tabloids. Page Six reports that the couples both met because of fashion designer Misha Nonoo – who is credited as being Harry and Meghan’s matchmaker. In 2019, Bloom, Perry and the Sussexes both attended the designer’s wedding to Michael Hess in Rome. Royal expert Dickie Arbiter told the Daily Mail “it is possible” that they all became friends during the wedding. The referee claimed that the friendship between the actor and the Duke was sparked by Harry, and he added that the two couples were drawn to being friends. “Quite simply, they like to eat out on the fact that they are a friend of the royal family. It’s like, ‘Hey ho, I went to Harry’s wedding. I don’t know him, but I went to Harry’s wedding. ‘ “Harry befriended Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom thinks,“ Ooh very nice friend of the royal family. “It works both ways.”

