Actor Sanjeev Pandey bounced back with locked out GLUON





When Bollywood announced the lockdown in mid-March, the actor Sanjeev Pandey who recently appeared on The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan, remembers feeling stuck, scared and anxious about the future. He recently signed some big projects. After a long struggle, the actor was confident to overcome the financial shortage in his daily life. In addition, the rent in Mumbai is substantially high. Sanjeev Scrolled through his Facebook feed and found the Startup India page, which features inspiring speakers and success stories. Hearing well-known speakers discuss strategies for dealing with ways to change their mindset inspired him and gave him the confidence to continue his days in college, favorite topic on energy saving BLDC CEILING FAN. He started working with like-minded contractors to develop an energy efficient fan motor. He could no longer afford to live in Mumbai as there was no work and the future looked bleak. Professionally, he approached Startup India Campaign and shared his plans for making an affordable BLDC ceiling fan and his GLUON brand was duly recognized. Actor Sanjeev Pandey further mentioned that he never felt locked in, since he started developing a prototype of his first 28 watt CEILING FAN. He was fully engaged in planning the manufacturing and setting up a unit in his hometown of Kolkata and so GLUON was born. Less energy consumption means, GLUON will also help reduce global warming, which is the greatest concern of all developed countries. GLUON is now a 5 star rated ceiling fan, CERTIFIED by DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, OFFICE OF ENERGY EFFICIENCY. At a time when most Bollywood actors go through depression and choose suicide, the actor Sanjeev PandeyThe success story of the latter can be a reference for many of his co-actors. By taking incremental steps to tackle the challenges that seemed overwhelming as a whole, he was able to make the pandemic a time of growth. I was able to change my mindset from fear, anxiety, uncertainty to courage, strength and abundance. It made all the difference, he says, AMAZON ENSURED by MAIL to launch GLUON ON AMAZON LAUNCHPAD. Posted on May 16, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos