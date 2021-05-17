Those Who Wish Me Death Actor Finn Little opens up about his connection to Angelina Jolie





BGR New leak confirms Spider-Man: No Way Home’s biggest spoiler Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17 and could easily become the most successful box office hit of the pandemic, especially now that many parts of the world are bracing for a return to some sense of normalcy. . Spider-Man movies are generally highly anticipated attractions, especially episodes related to the MCU’s biggest storyline. No Way Home happens to be one of those stories, and it has the best possible premise for a Spider-Man movie: for the very first time people know Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Worse yet, he is being framed and could be seen as a fugitive on the run by many after the events of Far From Home. That plot alone is enough to turn Spider-Man 3 into a must-see movie, a story Sony has never been able to tell before. But it gets even better if a certain Spider-Man 3 leak is accurate. Spider-Man 3 has a huge surprise for fans, it’s guaranteed everyone will be talking about the movie once it comes out. The problem with this surprise, which both Sony and Marvel are desperately trying to hide, is that the mystery has already been spoiled. Most people are familiar with the biggest No Way Home spoiler yet. And a new leak further indicates that No Way Home will indeed be Sonys’ first live-action Spiderverse story and a massive multiverse-related adventure for Marvel. Spoilers follow below, but they’re probably spoilers you’ve seen a few times before if you’re a fan of Marvel movies. Spider-Man 3 won’t just bring back Tom Hollands Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also reprise their roles from previous Sonys films. We have seen various social media leaks indicating that both actors are involved in the project. Holland attempted to deny meeting the other two Spider-Men stars, and Garfield denied being in the movie before going back a few days later. It’s not just the Spider-Men from the past Spider-Man movies that are returning. The villains they fought in previous Sonys movies are also going to be back. Alfred Molina is the best example. The actor will reprise his role as Doc Ock in the Sam Raimis films, and Molina confirmed everything a few weeks ago. He explained at the time that it was “Hollywood’s worst-kept secret”. He also told us exactly how it would be possible to see the same villain in a new Spider-Man movie, that’s the multiverse, of course. And you don’t bring back Molina’s villain without Maguire’s hero appearing in the movie as well. The YouTube channel Everything Always details another leak that reinforces the idea that No Way Home is a multiverse story. An enthusiastic No Way Home actress posted her involvement with No Way Home on IMDB earlier than she should, revealing her role to be a personal costume designer: Ms. Dunst. https://twitter.com/MaguireDunst/status/1392500381880668160 This list was quickly removed from the IMDB movies page, but the internet never forgets. We’ve seen leaks like this happen with other movies before. And while anyone with access to the page could have edited it to add that particular tidbit to annoy fans, having Dunst in Spider-Man 3 makes perfect sense. After all, the actress starred in the Sam Raimis trilogy alongside Maguire. If correct, the leak also obviously implies that Maguire is in the movie, as other leaks have said. You don’t just bring back Molina and Dunst without also getting Maguire for No Way Home. If this type of leak sounds familiar to you, it’s because we saw something similar in late 2018 and early 2019, before Avengers: Endgame. We continued to see leaks after leaks revealing that most of the dead Avengers would be resurrected in Endgame. Furthermore, fan theories have speculated that some of the Avengers may die for good in the second battle. with Thanos. Everything turned out to be right, but those little details didn’t ruin the Endgame experience at all. We had no idea how it would all turn out and Marvel did a spectacular job telling this story. Knowing that Maguire and Garfield will once again be Spider-Men alongside Tom Holland in No Way Home is a perfectly acceptable spoiler. We still have no idea how we’ll get there or what will happen once the three heroes meet. Time will tell if Sony and Marvel will want to recognize one in future No Way Home trailers, or leave the reveals for the actual film. The Everything Always clip discussing the IMDB leak follows below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYEq_1gLVZM







