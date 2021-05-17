List of the 2021 Film and Television Prize winners: scripted and unscripted

The MTV Movie and TV Awards did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they made up for lost time with of them ceremonies in 2021: Scripted films and TV shows were in the spotlight on Sunday evening, May 16, while unscripted content took place on Monday, May 17. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the full list, updating live over the two days as they are announced.

SEEMalcolm Spellman (“ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ” showrunner): “ It was important to me that we were honest ” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]



Of the scripted shows, Marvel’s Disney + limited series “WandaVision” was the biggest nominee with six bids, including Best Show. In that higher category, he was up against another superhero drama, Amazon’s “The Boys,” as well as a trio of Netflix shows: the Shonda rhimes-produced the period soap “Bridgerton”, the follow-up to “Karate Kid” “Cobra Kai” and the international romance “Emily in Paris”.

Netflix was also among the nominees for Best Picture with the teen romantic comedy “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” competing against four recent Oscar contenders: the satirical comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, the Black Panthers docudrama. “Judas and the Dark Messiah”, the revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman” and the Pixar animated film “Soul”. This area is less blockbuster-focused than usual, of course, because closing theaters amid the pandemic meant there were no blockbusters in the traditional sense.

Among the unscripted shows, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” led the way with four nominations, including Best Competition Series, where she competed against “Legendary”, “The Challenge”, “The Circle” and “The Masked Singer” . “Drag Race” already won the Best Reality contest in 2017 when both scripted and unscripted entertainment were awarded the same night. Could “Drag” also win this race? Find out below.

SEEPaul Bettany (‘Uncle Frank’ and ‘WandaVision’) on two amazing work experiences: ‘No ego, collaboration and joy!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]



Keep refreshing this page for the latest winners

WRITTEN (May 16)



BEST FILM

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Young promising woman”

“Soul”

“To all the boys: always and forever”

BEST SHOW

“The boys”

“Bridgerton”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“WandaVision”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Background”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Chicago 7 Trial”

Zendaya – “Malcolm and Marie”

BEST PERFORMANCE OF A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Michaela Coel – “I can destroy you”

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984”

Jack Quaid – “The Boys”

Pedro Pascal – “The Mandalorian”

Teyonah Parris – “WandaVision”

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks”

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo – “Emily in Paris”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison – “I’ve never done it”

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor – “Bridgerton”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America”

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – “The Boys”

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

BEST PERFORMANCE PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – “Ginny and Georgia”

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Paul Mescal – “Normal people”

Regé-Jean page – “Bridgerton”

BEST FIGHT

“Birds of Prey” – Funhouse Final Fight

“Cobra Kai” – Final Home Fight

“The Boys” – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

“WandaVision” – Wanda vs. Agatha

“Zack Snyder Justice League” – Final fight against Steppenwolf

THE MOST EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – “The invisible man”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Simona Brown – “Behind Her Eyes”

Victoria Pedretti – “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky”

BEST DUO

“Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar” – Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mumolo)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

“The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu

“Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Brown Skin Girl” from “Black is King”

“Wildest Dreams” by “Bridgerton”

“I Wanna Rock” by “Cobra Kai”

“Edge of Great” from “Julie and the Ghosts”

“Stand by Me” from “Love and Monsters”

“Lost in the Wild” from “The Kissing Booth 2”

“Beginning, middle, end” of “To all the boys: always and forever”

“Agatha All Along” by “WandaVision”

UNSCRIPTED (May 17)



BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

“Under the bridge of the Mediterranean”

“Black Ink Crew New York”

“Empire bling”

“Family Vacation at Jersey Shore”

“Love and hip-hop: Atlanta”

BEST MEETING SHOW

“90 day fiancé”

“Ex on the beach”

“Love is blind”

“Ready to love”

“The bachelorette”

BEST REALITY CAST

“90 day fiancé”

“Family Vacation at Jersey Shore”

“Love and hip-hop: Atlanta”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“Legendary”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The challenge”

“The circle”

“The masked singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Delicious”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Make the cut”

“Nailed it!”

“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Empire bling”

“Cardi tries”

“Selena + Chef”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

BEST SPEECH / THEMATIC EXHIBITION

“A little late with Lilly Singh”

“Discussion on the Red Table”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

BEST COMEDY / GAME

“The ground is lava”

“Inconvenient jokers”

“Children say the craziest things”

“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”

“Ridiculous”

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – “Nailed!”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculous”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

TJ Lavin – “The Challenge”

Tiffany Haddish – “Kids Say The Craziest Things”

A SOCIAL STAR OF DISCOVERY

Addison rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey thompson

BEST MYSTERY OR REAL CRIME SERIES

“Catfish: The TV Show”

“Evil lives here”

“Night Stalker: In Search of a Serial Killer”

“Tiger King: Murder, chaos and madness”

“Unsolved mysteries”

BEST FIGHT

“Selling Sunset” – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

“Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

“Legendary” – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

“Acapulco Shore”

“Geordie Shore”

“Love Island” (ITV)

“I made it! Mexico”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”

TO PREDICTEmmy nominees until July 13



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors to get the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you dominate our estimated rankings next? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest running odds which terrifies Hollywood chefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Express yourself and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest rewards. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you planning and why?