Lisa Kudrow celebrates her son’s graduation from USC with a cute message

Congratulations on Lisa Kudrows’ son Julian!

A week after his 23rd birthday, Kudrows’ son graduated from the University of Southern California and there were a lot of tears … at least from his mother’s end. The proud mom shared a photo to Instagram Sunday kissing his son as he posed in his cap and dress.

Happy proud HAPPY, she captioned the photo. And a little crying. By me not him .. @juls_magewls.

Many of Kudrow’s friends have stepped in in the comments section.

Maria Shriver wrote: “I understand it’s going to be okay.”

Lisa Rinna commented: “Congratulations !!!!! Ahhhhhh”

Julian is the only child of Kudrow and her husband, Michel Stern.

At a rare moment last week, Kudrow shared a photo of his son to celebrate his birthday, posting various snaps to Instagram taken during their birthday FaceTime call, including a photo where he smiled for the camera on his special day.

FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! @juls_magewls, she captioned the birthday post.

The former Friends star was pregnant with Julian while filming the show when she acted as a surrogate for brother Frank and wife Alice in seasons four and five. She opened up to People in 2018 on the kindness of his castmates on set while filming, even involving Julian in some of their pre-show rituals.

She explained that she and her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc would get together as a group before filming each episode so they could wish each other good luck. When Kudrow was pregnant, they naturally sent their best wishes to Julian!

The six of us would do a little backstage joke and just say: Alright, put on a good show, I love you love you love you love you, she recalls. And when I was pregnant, then they would say: “Good show, I love you, you love you, you love you, little Julian! Because we knew it was a boy and that was his name.

She added later, so nice they included my little fetus in the clique.

During an appearance last week on Conan, the 57-year-old actor revealed his son was able to come on set at the upcoming reunion, which will officially debut on May 27 after being postponed three times due to of the pandemic.

Host Conan OBrien asked if Kudrows’ son had seen Friends, wondering if it would be weird if he watched his mother on TV.

We haven’t talked about why, I just know he hasn’t seen all of the episodes, Kudrow revealed to surprise OBriens. I know for a while in school people were looking at her and he sort of felt like he had to be able to participate in what everyone was watching and he really thought everyone was very funny in it. the show … he’d say “And you’re funny too …” Like … thank you. “

While Julian might not have thought his mother was the funniest character on the show and could have mistaken Aniston as his mother on several occasions, he more than made up for that thanks to the sweet moment he shared. with his mother after the reunion.

He was able to come to the meeting, she explained. And after he came up to me and just said, I don’t know if this is embarrassing or inappropriate, can I say I’m really proud of you? It was one of the very emotional things that happened to me that is not part of it. It was really kind of him. He was proud.