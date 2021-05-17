What the sweet era of pop music teaches us about happiness after despair

On April 27, pop prodigy Billie Eilish announced her much anticipated second album, Happier than ever. The cover, also revealed, is a marked departure from that of her previous work. The color scheme is a tone-on-tone blend of newly blonde beige, cream and Eilishs hair, undeniably separating it from the high contrast black and white of the years. 2019. WHEN WE ARE ALL ASLEEP, WHERE ARE WE GOING?. “

The respective album titles reflect a shift in a softer, more upbeat headspace. His debut in all caps, brazenly questioning the lyrics of a song about Eilishs sleep paralysis is gone, replaced by a concrete statement. In addition to the excitement, apparently as much for the new direction as it is for the new music, the reveal garnered comparisons to pop icon Ariana Grandes’ 2018 album. Sweetener. Both covers feature the respective artists in an angelic and blush environment, looking upwards with glowing eyes; the titles allude to the sense of dynamism of their creators. But the similarity goes beyond the surface, revealing a trend towards lighter, softer, and softer music and themes, ones that may be nods to a change in the zeitgeist after the pandemic. .

Sweetener doesn’t seem like a natural progression from its predecessor, the 2016s Dangerous woman», With these albums, aesthetic and lyrical refined, black and vintage-inspired references to the empowerment of Grandes in her sexuality. In many ways, it shouldn’t have been. The expected trajectory was probably interrupted by the bombing raid in Manchester following the Grandes concert on May 22, 2017, which not to mention the impact on victims, spectators and the music industry climate deeply affected Grande. Sweetener is a response, direct and indirect, to the aftermath and its phoenix-like emergence in hope after tragedy. This triumph is, perhaps surprisingly, not embodied in brilliant pop anthems, but in lower, vocal-focused R & B-pop fusions. The opening track of the albums, raindrops (an angel cried) better sums up the philosophy of the project: a 37-second a cappella clip paying homage to the Four Seasons An Angel Cried.

Shes all the vocals and all the lyrics, no output affected to twist or hide the brutality. Shes all emotion. The sweetness of this era in her career is remarkable because of the way she willingly exposes her weak point. His happiness is fallible and this fact is clear. She understands how fleeting the moment of bliss is in the midst of REM. it is: before speaking, do not move / because I do not want to wake up. “These moments are what make the album distinctive. The magic lies in the moderate vulnerability, stripping away a lot of electronic flourishes and a lot of lyricism in one line. Sweetener focuses on Grande, straight emotional and softly vulnerable.

Less is known about Happier Than Ever. But the handful of singles, visuals and clips released so far indicate a similar core. The title vividly hints at a turning point in Eilishs’ public battle with her Mental Health. Excluding So I amWho feels comfortable with much of the rest of Eilish’s early and edgy discography a natural stone on the way to COPYCAT and all good girls go to hell the atmosphere is generally lighter and more direct. Recent single Your power asks the subject, freed from the metaphor and dreamlike landscape of his past work, to try not to abuse [their] Power. “That unshakeable and unsupervised demand that Eilish then revealed was derived from his own. live in an abusive relationship is done on a grounded acoustic guitar and nothing else. The simplicity makes the emotion the focal point, Eilishs’ raw voice and the rarity of the piece shows that she, like Grande, exposes her Achilles heel. She shows it not as an open wound, but as a facet of the wholeness that she has accepted to become this new version of herself.

Grande and Eilish aren’t the only pop artists making the transition to this mellow era in their careers after a dark personal time. Taylor Swift posted Lover in 2019 (it all ends well to end with you) on the heels of a widespread backlash against her in a conflict with Kanye West and his musical response, 2017s reputation.”Beyonces Lemonade in 2016, he chronicles his recovery from Jay-Z infidelity (and true love never has to hide / I’ll trade your broken wings for mine) through low-key hip-hop-influenced instrumentals and the Blues.

This post-adversity bliss phenomenon often involves moments of joy that are smaller and sweeter than the euphoric highs one might expect to balance out a time out. However, after these deeply emotional and vulnerable times, they embrace this weak point again and again and move forward with it, not rejecting or obscuring it.

If this guiding philosophy has most visibly and often been applied to what is deeply personal, it is perhaps not limited to that. Pop music looks outward as well as inward and reflects the larger landscape. Talk to Rolling stone before WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, Eilish explained that there’s a line over there on the burning hills in California. It’s a natural thing to have now… it’s fucked! Pops’ appeal and relatability is as much about articulating the state of the world as it is about the mindset of the artists, and the tendency for sweet hope after dark might have a place outside of music as well. In the same way that the California wildfires informed Eilishs of words from the past, his new ideas also examine what management might look like in the coming era. With the end of a period of global upheaval in sight, the way forward is not to turn a blind eye to the events that have dominated the information cycle and collective headspace over the past few years. months, but to take them into a new era, softening. with the new experience and the hope gained.

In the United States, vaccines are being rolled out and many are increasingly concerned with hope just beyond the reach of life after the pandemic. Proclamations of huge plans to make up for lost time and phrases like Hot Girls ‘Summer (or its 2021-specific variant, Vaxxed Girls’ Summer) pepper the internet and the promise of a return to normal seems to be on the rise. more and more likely. This big comeback, however, caches many of the weak spots Covid-19 has exposed over the past year and a half. Food insecurity more than double after the start of pandemics to an increase in violence against Asian Americans, various weaknesses were brought to the surface.

These vulnerabilities of national and global reality cannot be ignored now that they have been seen; many social media feeds have remained centers of social awareness beyond the information about Covid-19 they were initially seeking to broadcast. While there may be no change in aesthetics or sound to report, culturally the new era begins with the forms of these divergences still etched in it.

As strong as the temptation to run headlong in a hymn return to the old way of doing things may be, the pop music model has revealed that the true recovery has to move forward with, not around, weakness and difficulties. To truly heal, this gentleness must have space and be engaged head on. Time and time again, the Mild Era has provided an important signal to follow: the only way out is to pass.