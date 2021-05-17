Entertainment
Ricky Schroder Confronts Costco Employee Over Mask Requirement
Ricky schroder, a former “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” star, can be seen confronting a Costco employee about recent mask warrants in a video shared on social media.
In the video, which was posted onSchroder’s Facebook page, the 51-year-old asked a Costco employee why he wasn’t allowed to enter the store unmasked.
“Because in the state of California and Los Angeles County and Costco, there hasn’t been a change in our mask policy,” replied the employee, who goes by Jason.
Schroder’s videos days after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masksin most interior and exterior spaces.
After:Ricky Schroder poses with accused Kenosha shooter after helping fund his $ 2 million bond
Haven’t seen the news? Schroder replied. Nationwide Costco has stated that you don’t need to wear masks.
Several retailers, including Costco, have dropped their facial coverage requirements following the CDC’s announcement, but, according to CEO Craig Jelinek, only in “places where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate.”
However, California and Los Angeles still have mask requirements.
After:Essential Workers Raise Concerns Over New CDC Mask Guide; Mask warrants drop in some states, stay in others: Latest COVID-19 updates
“In fact, that is not correct. What is correct is that Costco always goes above and beyond in staying within the law and the mandate in California has not changed,” the employee added.
Schroder continued: “The people in power? Are you going to listen to these people? They’ve destroyed our economy. They’re destroying our culture. They’re destroying our state. And you’re just going to listen to their rules?”
He then asked for a “Costco refund” and called on people to “give up your Costco membership until they take this (mask mandate)”.
In November 2020, the actor was seen take photos with Kyle Rittenhouse, who was accused of killing two people and injuring one during a protest in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, who was shot and wounded by police in August.
Schroder also partially paid Rittenhouse’s $ 2 million bond, which put Rittenhouse’s bond fundraising effort “above the peak,” according to attorney L. Lin Wood.
Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter:@jord_mendoza.
