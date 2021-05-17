Fear the Walking Dead exposes crimes of Teddy’s twisted serial killer in 613: “JD”





A macabre series of murders committed by the morbid mortar Teddy (John Glover) 40 years before the zombie apocalypse was discovered when June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) delves into the underground cult behind “the end is the beginning”. Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 13, “JD” In Season 6 Episode 4, “The Key,” John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) revealed the chilling case investigated by his cop father decades earlier: The “Two-man Mortician Compound in Texas.” The embalmed corpses of missing women were in the Houston area – until John’s father framed the suspected serial killer with enough evidence to put him on the sidelines for life. This is the modus operandi of Theodore Maddox – aka Teddy (John Glover) – who is revealed to be the leader of the underground band that spray-painted “the end is the beginning” in episode 11 of season 6, ” The Holding “. When June’s tagging investigation reveals John’s father, John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), it’s inside a motorhome covered in evidence and newspaper clippings documenting the criminal frenzy of Teddy. A newspaper article titled “Mortician Gets Life,” which we’ve transcribed in part below, reveals the twisted story of the “psycho-murderer, two-bit, mortician preacher” that John Sr. has put behind bars over the years. 1970: Theodore Maddox was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Galveston courtroom on Thursday. He had previously been convicted of the death of 22 women and trespassing on a local military base. This ends a murderous frenzy that has terrorized much of Southeast Texas and embarrassed authorities, led by Detective John Dorie, in the Gulf. … Despite the large number of victims, authorities have struggled to produce the evidence necessary to convict Maddox. His methods of embalming his victims left little DNA to convict … overwhelming evidence was a handbag owned by Cindy Hawkins, a waitress at Delphi’s Country Cookin ‘, who was found at Maddox by Dorie. Miss Hawkins is still considered missing, but presumed dead. The report goes on to reveal Teddy’s only comment after being sentenced to life in prison without parole: “The end is the beginning.” Teddy’s victims are easily identified by the embalming fluid he uses to “keep the unworthy from entering,” John Sr. tells June. “Preservation prevents people from ‘moving on’ to the next world.” Teddy wants “what he always wanted: destruction”. (Photo: AMC Studios) John Sr. warns June that an investigation could see Teddy’s cult progress whatever they plan, which Ranger Hill (Craig Nigh) reveals to be “big.” As he says, “they want to kill everyone”. This great plan is already underway – and it may be too late to stop. In Season 6 Episode 12, “In Dreams”, Teddy sends Riley (Nick Stahl) to steal the key Morgan Jones (Lennie James) removed from a bounty hunter’s body in the Season 6 premiere. , “The End Is the Beginning,” which ended with the revelation of a beached submarine in Galveston, Texas. On board this submarine is the key to the “new beginning” Teddy touts to his followers: a surface nuclear apocalypse. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9 / 8c on AMC.







