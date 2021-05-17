2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners List – The Hollywood Reporter

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are presented on Sunday evening.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony broadcast live on May 16 at 9 p.m. at the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Leslie Jones as the host.

After a cut in which she usurped various shows, Jones appeared on stage in a T-shirt that read “You Must Choose Joy” and glittery black leggings with Nike tops. (She had walked the red carpet earlier in a bright red strapless dress with a thigh slit. See photo below) There was an in-person audience, while many other members of the audience were virtually displayed in the room. screen on either side of the stage. DJ Snoopadelic, aka Snoop Dogg, served as the DJ for the show, playing, among other things, his own “Gin and Juice”.

Jones also won the award for best comedic performance forComing from America. She accepted the award in a flowing yellow dress surrounded by dancers inspired by the film’s performances.

Meanwhile, It’s us co-stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley presented the first Golden Popcorn Award of the night – dubbed for the design of the trophy – to Anthony Mackie, named best hero for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “You will never know the amount of blood, sweat and tears that flowed on this show, so thank you,” he said in his speech. (Gender neutral award categories are voted on by fans.)

Insecurity Yvonne Orji and The Eric Andre show Eric Andre presented the award for Best Performance in a Television Show to Elizabeth Olsen, star of WandaVision, who called Marvel fans “the best.”

Olsen also won the best fight with Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision. In their speech, they thanked their stunt coordinators and showed what their fights would be like without the pros. After Olsen thanked CC Ice, Jenny White and Whitney Coleman by name, Hahn said, “We couldn’t have done it without you, beautiful, amazing beautiful women.

Elsewhere, Lovecraft Country Jurnee Smollett presented the revolutionary performance award to Regé-Jean Page, which erupted in Bridgerton. He accepted the award per video, noting that viewers deserve to see “good love stories and happy stories forever, no matter who they are, where they are from or when they are from.”

Other winners included Netflix’s Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline. Outer Banks for the best kiss. The duo continued the tradition of the winners by re-enacting their children on stage for fans at home.

By video, Pose Star Billy Porter presented the Generation Award to Scarlett Johansson, who in turn accepted the award via video. She said the award was in large part due to the many people she has worked with over the years on all of her films, thanking the “hundreds of creative people around the world” and “the fans for riding the wave with me and supported my career, so I am fortunate enough to continue in the profession which is my passion. Her speech was interrupted by her husband Colin Jost, who poured green slime on her, “confusing” the show of MTV with Nickelodeon’s slime-filled Kids’ Choice Awards (he said he ordered the slime from Amazon). She then featured an exclusive clip from her upcoming movie, Black Widow.

On Monday, MTV will air its first MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. RuPaul’s Drag Race at the top of the nominees for this ceremony with four, followed by 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It !, Ridiculousness and The challenge, who all marked two names each.

The list of nominees below will be updated as they are announced. Refresh for the last one.

NOMINEES SCRITES:

BEST FILM

Next movie Borat: Delivery of a stupendous bribe to the American regime to benefit a glorious nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising young woman

Soul

To all the boys: always and forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Carey Mulligan – a promising young woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Background

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Chicago Trial 7

Zendaya – Malcolm and Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE OF A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (WINNER)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I can destroy you

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (WINNER)

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks (WINNER)

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – I’ve never done it

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America (WINNER)

Annie Murphy – Schitt Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecurity

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

LEADING PERFORMANCE

Page Regé-Jean – Bridgerton (WINNER)

Antonia Gentry – Ginny and Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Next film Borat: Delivery of a prodigious bribe to the American regime to benefit a glorious nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

BEST FIGHT

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha (WINNER)

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Funhouse Endgame

Cobra Kai – Home Final Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight Against Steppenwolf

THE MOST EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Land of Lovecraft

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)