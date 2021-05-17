James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules are engaged





She said yes! James kennedy and Raquel leviss are officially engaged. The two made the announcement Sunday, May 16 via Instagram with plenty of photos from their celebration. THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. , James, 29, wrote next to a photo of him taking a selfie kissing his future wife. Raquel, 25, was celebrating Rachella following Coachellas’ cancellation. She threw a party in Palm Springs and the fun weekend took a romantic turn when James asked the question. James proposed to RACHELLA’s iconic Empire Polo Fields on Friday night and I said YES! I’m on Coachella’s moon #RACHELLA, she captioned a series of photos. I am a lucky guy. Thank God! James added on Raquels’ post. Couples Vanderpump Rules the costars seem thrilled with the engagement, leaving plenty of love in the comment sections. Charli burnett said she still wasn’t done. Wooooohooooooo, Scheana shay commented. Yessssssssssss, Brock Davies wrote. Danica Dow added, CONGRATULATIONS so happy for you guys. Ariana MadixS reaction could only be captured with emojis, The joy spread throughout the Bravo family with Summer house Star Kyle cooke saying: Congratulations brother! and the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen MAZEL commenting account. James has long planned to make Raquel his wife. He said exclusively Us weekly in June 2019 that they would probably be the next Vanderpump Rules wedding. Yeah, probably, he said at the time. You know, I don’t like to rush because I was 10 years younger than everyone on the show, but I love him so much. James joined the first Vanderpump Rules cast when he went out Kristen Doubt in season 3, but it didn’t last long. He and Raquel met on December 31, 2015, and they made their Instagram relationship official in February 2016 with Raquel appearing for the first time. Vanderpump Rules season 5 later this year. They moved in together in 2018, but Bravo viewers know the two have had their ups and downs, including cheating rumors and James’ journey to sobriety. The groom-to-be credited his colleague Bravolebrity with helping him quit drinking when he celebrated his first sobriety birthday in July 2020. Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made and I’m going strong it sharing at the time. I don’t miss the alcohol, I don’t miss the feeling. I am so grateful for everything now and life has become more beautiful in so many ways. Thanks to my rock @raquelleviss for bringing me here, I couldn’t have done this without you my love. Scroll down to see James’ romantic proposal to Raquel:







