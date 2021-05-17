WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Results, Full Recap & Match Notes

WWE



Roman Reigns is still your WWE Champion. In the main case of WrestleMania Backlash – the pay-per-view formerly known as Backlash – Reigns beat Cesaro after a long and excellent match. It was one of many strong fights in the series, which also saw Bobby Lashley retain his WWE Championship.

But while the show had many highs, it also had a very deep low. The Miz vs. Damian Priest Lumberjack match turned into bad publicity for the movie Army of the Dead, as the loggers were … zombies. Like really. Like, everyone was pretending to be real zombies. It was bad.

But if you skipped that parody, it was actually a really good WWE show.

Roman Reigns submits Cesaro

Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro by submission when he made Cesaro pass out with the guillotine choke. It was a slow and methodical match similar to Reigns’ with Daniel Bryan at Fastlane. Reigns worked on Cesaro’s arm throughout the second half of the fight, and Cesaro did a great job selling him. It made the last stretch a lot more dramatic.

Rating: 4 stars.

After the match, Jey Uso came to the ring and attacked Cesaro. He was interrupted by Seth Rollins – who completely demolished Cesaro. Rollins stuck Cesaro’s arm in a chair and crushed it in the turnbuckle. The show ended with Rollins hitting a curb on Cesaro and posing in the ring.

Bobby Lashley retains WWE Championship

The Triple Threat WWE Championship Match was a clash of titans in the best way. This match had little psychology, there were only three fat guys fighting for 15 minutes – and it was fun all the time.

It all started with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre teaming up on Braun Strowman. Minutes later, as Lashley and McIntyre were arguing outside, Strowman both crashed with a senton knocking over the apron. It was a solid indicator of how the rest of the game would go.

Later, with Braun Strowman knocked out in the ring, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre fought on the ramp. McIntyre threw Lashley through the LED panels on the ramp, pyrotechnics going off as Lashley crashed. Strowman then returned, and he and McIntyre went back and forth for the duration of the match. This included Strowman powerbombing McIntyre across the announcer table.

The finish came when McIntyre timed Strowman with a Claymore Kick. Before he could take advantage, Lashley hit the ring, threw McIntyre, hit a spear at Strowman for the 1-2-3.

Rating: 4 stars. You knew how the ending would play out as soon as Lashley got “out”, but it was a lot of fun.

Bianca Belair retains SmackDown Women’s Championship

I’ll be honest. I had a hard time paying attention in this game following the logging fiasco that preceded it. Judging from my Twitter feed, I’m not the only one.

Bianca Belair retained her title by pinning Bayley with a roll-up, with added leverage by hanging her braid around one of Bayley’s legs. It was a creative but sloppy finish a bit, as Belair fell back to two. Still, it’s fun to see WWE incorporate Belair’s braid into their big matches, like the way they whipped Sasha Banks with at WrestleMania.

Do they understand how hard it is to get interested in wrestling matches again after going through this zombie shit? Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 17, 2021

Rating:It was a long, good game and both women worked hard. I can’t rate it correctly because I was so distracted by the gravity of the lumberjack match.

Worst Lumberjack Game Ever

This lumberjack match between The Miz and Damian Priest served as a commercial for Batista’s new movie, Army of the Dead. The loggers are all zombies in the movie. Ugh.

It starts with zombies surrounding the ring. The advertisers run away, and then a few moments later we hear them say that they are now advertising “from a safe place.” The Miz and the Priest then compete for an embarrassing and under-middle game. At one point, they go outside and fight zombies together. John Morrison stepped in on behalf of The Miz, then battled zombies outside. Damien Priest then hit his goal, Hit The Lights, for the win. The zombies then mobilize The Miz.

I can’t express how stupid it was. It wasn’t fun, like WrestleMania’s The Firefly Funhouse last year. It was just silly. Not just a bad fight, but bad television.

Rating: 0 stars.

Rey and Dominic Mysterio win SmackDown Tag titles

It was poorly worded. The Dirty Dawgs – Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler – knocked out Dominic Mysterio on the Kickoff Show, so Rey allegedly had to face the two in a Handicap Match. As soon as the match started it was obvious where he was going. Ziggler and Roode would take the advantage over Rey and beat him until Dominic heroically came to his father’s aid. And that’s exactly what happened – and it took forever.

Ziggler, Roode, and Rey are all excellent and everything they’ve done looked good. There was a cool spot for families, where Roode held Mysterio and Ziggler hit the swing, and a gnarly spot where Mysterio attempted a suicide slide outside but Ziggler caught him with a superkick. But it was hard to be interested because you knew it didn’t matter until Dominic reached the ring.

That said, things did improve when Dominic arrived. Ziggler and Roode had more heat on the two, but Dominic turned things around with a superkick on Ziggler. Rey was then tagged, hit a 619 on Roode, scored Dominic and then took Ziggler outside. Dominic then hit a Frogslash for the win.

Rating: 2.25 stars.

Rhea Ripley beats Charlotte and Asuka

I was a little worried about this game. All three women are generally excellent performances, but Ripley’s fight with Asuka at WrestleMania has been a disappointment, and recent matches on Raw have also been a bit of a disappointment. But don’t worry, it was an exceptional opening game. Rhea Ripley won the triple threat match pinning Asuka following a PowerSlam Riptide.

There is actually not much to say about the game. It mainly followed the triple threat formula, with two women and a retired woman. Each woman knew how to shine as the match progressed, securing places where she dominated the other two. But the action was crisp and smooth, which made it fun to watch from the bell.

The ending streak began when Asuka and Ripley passed Charlotte. Then there was a fun place where Charlotte hit back and hit a double Natural Selection, then got a double count when she tried to pin both Asuka and Ripley at the same time. The three then had a back-and-forth streak with each other that culminated with Charlotte on the outside and Asuka being pinned after the Riptide on the inside.

It was Asuka who shone the most during the match, which foreshadowed her disappearance.

Rating: 4.25 stars.

Kickoff Show Results

The Kickoff Show saw a United States Championship Open Challenge from Sheamus, to which Ricochet responded. Sheamus won the match with a knee strike but afterward Ricochet taunted Sheamus and they had a brief scuffle, meaning we’ll likely see a rematch on Raw tomorrow.