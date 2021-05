Nova Entertainment launches podcast network

Rachel Corbett Nova Entertainment launched a Podcast Network to create a suite of podcast content that connects audiences and brands. The Nova Entertainment Podcast Network (NEPN) hosts more than 350 podcasts with titles including Brenda, call me! with drag superstars Courtney Act and Vanity, The Matty Johns Show, Samantha Armytages A topic of conversation, and Fear and greed with business reporter Sean Aylmer. The launch of NEPN follows the appointment of Rachel Corbett last year as Head of Podcasts and Digital Content at NOVA. Corbett is now responsible for the conservation of NEPN, including the production of original content under the banner of NOVA Podcasts. Amassing a bunch of shows for fun isn’t the smartest long-term strategy, says Corbett. To be successful, you need to be determined and think long and hard about the shows on your network, why they are there, and who they are for. “With NEPN, I think we’ve found the right balance. A diverse range of listener first and foremost content, hosted by authentic talents who have a genuine passion for their audience and a desire to work with brands, as well as the right behind-the-scenes expertise to make it happen. In addition to the original content, NEPN also brings together audio content from publisher partners such as The Australian, Sky News, The Daily Telegraph, Fox Sports Australia, News.com.au and CBC. Experience matters. As the market leader in digital audio, we have poured our lessons from the past few years to create a network profile that delivers exactly the right scale, relevance and results for our clients, says Peter Charlton, CEO of Nova Entertainment . Better yet, it is now accessible through the same seamless customer experience that has always been a hallmark of the NOVA business. It was only thanks to our independence that we were able to achieve this. NEPN is only part of the audio story, however. We know that a siled approach to audio is not what our customers want or need. Now that we have the right complement to Australia’s premier broadcast network, we’re excited to help them realize the total audio opportunity. Do you have something to say about this? Share your opinions in the comments section below. Or if you have any news or advice, write to us at [email protected] Sign up for the AdNews newsletter, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to smash stories and campaigns throughout the day.







