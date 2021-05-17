What we know about Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline Boyer





Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, have been married for almost 15 years, but they met in 1998 before tying the knot in 2006.

Luke Bryan, one of the judges onAmerican Idol, has been married for nearly fifteen years to his wife, Caroline Boyer, who is called Lina. Although she doesn’t have a job in the spotlight, Caroline is busy raising her and Luke’s two sons, as well as their nephew, whose parents died as a teenager. His funny side shouldn’t be overlooked, and a visit to his Instagram page will reveal his wacky sense of humor. Before Luke Bryan was selling stadiums and criticizing competitors on American Idol, he was a student at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. It was there that he met Caroline Boyer in the fall of 1998 at a bar called Dingus Magee’s. Caroline said People magazine their relationship started slowly, revealing, “He has always been a gentleman. We first spent time as friends and he never budged with me. I kissed him first! He was always so scared to make a girl uncomfortable he wouldn’t cross a line. Luke and Caroline went their separate ways, but five years later they reconnected when they were both in Statesboro at the same time. Caroline invited Luke to her family’s Christmas party and, as Caroline did. said People, “the rest is history. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: American Idol: The Show’s Highest Paid Judges, Ranked By Salary Caroline Boyer, now Caroline Bryan, was born on New Years Eve in 1979. She is 41 years old and lives in Tennessee on a spacious farmhouse. She and Luke also have a beach house in Florida. Caroline started her own nonprofit, Brett’s Barn, in honor of her late niece. It’s a living memorial to Brett, and the organization works with local charities to get kids to tour the farm and play with the animals. She also supports the Brett Boyer Foundation, which her brother and sister-in-law created in honor of their daughter. Caroline is raising two sons, Bo and Tate, aged 13 and 10. Shealsot took over from his nephew Til, 19, and his nieces Jordan, 25, and Kris, 22, after their parents passed away. Caroline’s sense of humor really shines through on her Instagram,@ linabryan3. A particularly funny video on his Instagram and TikTok shows his ordeal with a giant turkey named Al, who bit his leg. Caroline shamelessly shook off crutches and a limp while getting her tetanus shot at the local pharmacy, but assured her followers that Al was still alive … and still “ass * with.“When she’s not repelling farm animals, Caroline enjoys a good boat ride when Luke is in the mood for fishing. But she admitted she wasn’t a fan of her husband’s long and arduous hunting trips, which are back now that Luke has recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year. Caroline was the breadwinner when she and Luke got together, and his career gave him the chance to do something on his own. Now Caroline has managed to create a thriving family life even while her husband is busy filming American Idol. She might star on a country reality TV show soon if the rumors she’s filming something in Nashville end up being true. Luke and Caroline seem to make a perfect pair, and it’s not just because they’re posting cute selfies together. They share the same sense of humor and both have big hearts. And, of course, they both love country music. Next: American Idol: Caleb Kennedy Leaves The Show After Redesigning Racist Clip Source: Caroline Bryan / Instagram,People Sister Wives: All Clues Kody Brown Is A Selfish Person

