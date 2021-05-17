Connect with us

Marvel actor Anthony Mackie recalls ‘horrific’ Sydney pigeon attack

It’s not very Captain America! Marvel actor Anthony Mackie recalls ‘horrific’ Sydney pigeon attack that left him terrified of returning to Australia

By Nicole Douglas For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Update:

He was ultimately declared as the new Captain America during the final episode of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last month.

But on Monday, actor Anthony Mackie resembled his superhero character as he recalled a ‘horrific’ incident in Sydney that left him terrified of returning to Australia again.

Speaking to Brooke Boney on the Today show, Anthony, 42, said he was once attacked by a swarm of pigeons on a day at the Sydney Opera House.

Pigeon Attack: On Monday, Marvel actor Anthony Mackie looked like Captain America when he recalled a ‘horrific’ incident in Sydney that left him terrified of returning to Australia again.

The US-based actor, who was chatting to Brooke via video call, said: ‘I walked across the top of the bridge. It was horrible. I was attacked by pigeons in front of the Opera. It was horrible.

He cheekily added: ‘I took my parakeet couriers to Bondi Beach. Crush that.

“I’m afraid to come now,” he laughs.

A New Hero: The character of Anthony finally declared himself as the new Captain America in the last episode of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last month

A New Hero: The character of Anthony finally declared himself as the new Captain America in the last episode of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last month

After the interview aired, host Karl Stefanovic stayed loyal to Anthony, saying, “ Pigeons are a terrible bird, aren’t they? ”

“They’re the sky rats,” Brooke nodded.

“Pretty unlucky to be attacked by them!” Allison Langdon added. “Maybe he got covered in hot shavings or something?”

It comes after the announcement of a fourth Captain America film in the works, with Anthony reportedly at the helm.

The next blockbuster: it comes amid rumors Marvel is working on Captain America 4, with Anthony at the helm

The next blockbuster: it comes amid rumors Marvel is working on Captain America 4, with Anthony at the helm

Chris Evans had previously starred in the Captain America movies, but his character gave up his title in the last Avengers movie to live a life with the woman he loved.

Anthony recently told Entertainment Weekly that he discovered speculation about the film while he was in a grocery store by a store employee.

“I literally discovered it yesterday in a grocery store. Checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, “Yo, man. Is that real ?!” while holding a phone.

“I’m like, ‘I didn’t hear anything.’ That’s what I love about my job for Marvel. They call you, they say, “Come to LA We want to tell you what’s going on.” So I can’t wait to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything, ” he added.

Store: When asked what he thought of the upcoming movie, Anthony said he was first informed by a grocery clerk named Dwayne.

Store: When asked what he thought of the upcoming movie, Anthony said he was first informed by a grocery clerk named Dwayne.

