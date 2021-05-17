Meet Adline Castelino, 22, beauty queen who represents India





Adline Quadros Castelino was in the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2020 contest. Web DNA Team

May 17, 2021 7:06 AM EST The 69th Miss Universe Pageant is currently being held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Florida. All the beauty pageant winners from their respective countries gathered there to compete for the crown. From India, Adline Quadros Castelino is now part of the top 10 of the Miss Universe contest. Originally from Kuwait, Adline returned to India to become a financially independent woman. She entered the beauty pageant to become the ultimate winner and represent the country on a global platform. Let’s move on to the next round … India! #MISS UNIVERSE Live of @FOR YOUR INFORMATION of @hardrockholly in #HollywoodF pic.twitter.com/AnvsOqhFAv – Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021 India! You better believe it! Welcome to the Top 10! #MISS UNIVERSE Live of @FOR YOUR INFORMATION of @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/K13vz5IaHK – Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021 Before you know who took home the winning crown, here’s everything you need to know about Adline. Find out in detail below:

1. Who is Adline Quadros Castelino?

1/5 Adline Quadros Castelino is Liva Miss Diva Universe 2020 who represents India at Miss Universe this year.

2. Where does Adline Quadros Castelino come from?

2/5 Adline Quadros Castelino is from Kuwait, who came to India to become a financially independent woman. She revealed it during her interaction with Pinkvilla.

3. Adline Quadros Castelino talks about a speech impediment

3/5 In an interview, speaking about her dreams and being proud to represent India on the Miss Universe platform, Adline Quadros Castelino said, “As a young girl growing up in Kuwait without an exhibition, I would always admire Miss Universe with so much. of respect but Never imagined a girl like me who had a speech impediment and marks on her body could ever represent her country on such a prestigious platform. “

4. The parents of Adline Quadros Castelino

4/5 Adline Quadros Castelino was born to Mangorean Catholic parents from Karnataka.

5. Does Adline Quadros Castelino want to be an actor?

5/5 When asked if she aspires to be an actress like many beauty queens, Adline Quadros Castelino said, “I have always been an adventurous person, open to trying every aspect of my personality at every opportunity that arises. present to me. ” So, of course, I wouldn’t mind (the theater) but I also aspire to venture into business since I graduated in commerce, and my passion is there too. So let’s see what the future holds for me. “ [Inputs from Latestly] [All photos via Instagram (@adline_castelinofficial)]







