Uncharted Game actor Nathan Drake praises Tom Holland’s stunt work





Nolan North, who plays Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video games, is impressed with Tom Holland’s stunt work in Sony’s upcoming adaptation.

Game actor Nathan Drake Nolan North has nothing but good things to say about Tom Holland, including his stunts onUnexplored. Sony’s next adaptation has been in the works since 2008. Various directors have been involved in the film over the years, and Ruben Fleischer has finally confirmed the direction of the project in early 2020. Filming began shortly after but was quickly halted due to the pandemic. Production onUnexploredeventually ended later that year, with the film slated for release on February 18, 2022. The film will focus on a younger version of Nathan Drake than what is seen in the games, paving the way for Holland’s casting. Some pictures ofUnexplored have already been published, including several teasing an artifact hunt in Africa. Audiences also saw Holland as Nathan Drake, as well as an image of the star speaking with North on set. At the time, North said he was “proud“to have Holland”continue the legacy of DrakeBased on the game actor’s new feedback, he remains happy with Holland’s cast, speaking in praise of what he brings to the role. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Upcoming Tom Holland Movie Appearing on the podcastHave a good game Have a try(Going throughComic), North spoke about Holland and praised his enthusiasm for the project. He also discussed Holland’s stunts on UnexploredRead North’s comments below: He’s a super nice kid. Big fan of [Uncharted]. He is enthusiastic. He’s so athletic. He’s an incredible dancer. In fact, he did a lot, with safety harnesses, he did a lot of stunts. His physical intelligence is out of the chain, the way he moves. It’s easy to imagine Holland tackling many stunts himselfUnexplored. As North mentions, he’s proven to be an agile artist, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Spider Manmovies. WhileUnexploredprobably required different movements, both are heavy stunt projects where athleticism comes in handy. Looks like North is convinced Holland was the right choice forUnexplored. While it must be odd to see someone else play Nathan Drake, it looks like Holland brings some exciting energy to the role. It’s also nice to hear Holland is a huge fan of the games, which probably helped him get the lead. As of yet, the public has yet to really see Holland in action as Nathan Drake. Hopefully a teaser or even a full trailer comes out soon so viewers can see some of the physicality Holland brings to the adaptation. While the film’s release date is still several months away, it may still be some time before Sony unveils the first images. In the meantime, it’s good to hear North talk so loudly about Holland’s performance inUnexplored. More: Does Sony’s Uncharted Movie Copy Nathan Fillion’s 2018 Fan Movie? Source: Have a good game Have a try (Going through Comic) Christopher Lambert’s knight moves is like a slasher queen’s gambit

About the Author Rebecca VanAcker

Rebecca VanAcker is a writer and editor at Screen Rant. She loves to cover everything about superheroes, especially the MCU and the Arrowverse. In the past, she wrote TV recaps for Screen Picks and reviews for Yahoo. Although Rebecca enjoys all forms of storytelling, television is her real passion, having written about it since 2014. She particularly enjoys female shows like Parks and Recreation, Jane the Virgin and Fleabag. A graduate of Michigan State University, Rebecca earned her teaching certificate before falling in love with writing and the entertainment industry. She has a BA in English and her long-standing love of reading has followed her into adulthood.







