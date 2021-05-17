Hollywood Bowl gears up to reopen with free concert

The daily beast

Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on how to end toxic marriage, sources say

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyBachelor sex offender Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on ending his marriage to Melinda after the Microsoft co-founder complained about her during a series of meetings at the Mansion of the fund managers, according to two people familiar with Gates used the rallies at Epsteins, a $ 77 million New York home to escape what he told Epstein to be a toxic marriage, a subject the two men have found it amusing, said a person who attended the meetings at The Daily Beast. number of times starting in 2011 and continuing through 2014, mainly among Manhattan financiers, a number significantly higher than previously reported. Their conversations took place years before Bill and Melinda Gates announced their separation this month. Gates, in turn, encouraged Epstein to rehabilitate his image in the media after his 2008 guilty plea for seeking a underage for the purpose of prostitution, and discussed Epstein’s involvement. with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.People familiar with the matter said Gates found freedom in Epsteins’ lair, where he encountered a rotating cast of bold names and discussed world issues between series jokes and gossip the atmosphere of the men’s club that angered Melinda.[Its] not an exaggeration. Going to Jeffreys was a respite from her marriage. It was a way of getting away from Melinda, one of those present at several of the meetings said, adding that Epstein and Gates were very close. A representative for Bill Gates told The Daily Beast: Your description of his Meetings with Epstein and others on philanthropy are inaccurate, including who attended. Likewise, any claim that Gates spoke disparagingly about his marriage or Melinda is untrue. The spokesperson disputed the number of times Epstein and Gates met and said the two never discussed Epstein’s involvement with the foundation. Bill never received or solicited from personal advice of any kind from Epstein on marriage or whatever. Bill never complained about Melinda or her marriage to Epstein. A rep for Melinda did not respond to a request for comment for this report.As reported exclusively by The Daily Beast, Melinda Gates was furious about Bill’s relationship with Epstein and was disheartened by the creepy financier upon meeting him in September 2013, after the couple accepted an award at a New York hotel. Melindas’ anger, according to people familiar with the matter, ultimately led to the demise of the friendship between Bill and Epstein. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Melinda Gates had consulted with divorce attorneys in October 2019, at little near the time it was publicly revealed that Bill had met Epstein who had passed away. by suicide in prison months earlier several times in the past Melinda Gates warned Bill about Jeffrey Epstein On May 3, the high-profile couple announced they were ending their 27-year marriage in a statement that said, in part: We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our life. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this next life. In her divorce petition, Melinda said her marriage was irretrievably broken and said the couple had decided to divide their vast assets outside of the courtroom. Last week, the New York Post reported that Gates had told his golf buddies that he was in a loveless marriage. which had been over for some time, as People described Epstein as a sore point in the relationship, but Epstein wasn’t the couples’ only point of contention. On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Gates allegedly made advances on women who worked at Microsoft and its foundation while he was married to Melinda. The Journal continued with its own report, revealing that Gates resigned from Microsofts’ board of directors in 2020 amid an internal investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a company engineer, which surfaced in late 2019. (There was a case nearly 20 years ago that ended amicably, a spokeswoman for Gates told the Journal, adding that his departure from the board was unrelated to the relationship.) People close to Bill Gates have told the Daily Beast that the deterioration of their relationship can be seen in Bill and Melindas’ body language. The couple used to interact with more laughter and ease, said a friend of Bill’s, who added that ultimately being with them was like getting to a top. It wasn’t like coming to a dinner party with a couple or anything like that; it was rather two heads of state, added the friend. So that’s why Epstein could have been a factor [in their split], but was that the postman? Which I fundamentally don’t believe. The friend said the couples had strictly regimented existence as billionaire philanthropists supplanting the more normal life and lightness they enjoyed in their youth. Bill is much less comfortable in the world, the person said. For Bill, it was so rare that he was allowed to do normal things, which I think he really wanted. be seated at the head table with the most prominent guests. Bill was embarrassed by the attention an entourage would have given, the person said. His surroundings were security, and he never seemed comfortable with it. With Melinda it was very imperious, the Queen sort of arrived Heres What the Federal Government Found in Jeffrey Epsteins Manhattan MansionGates may have visited Epstein, the person said, because Gates loves to talk and ideas and basically arguing with people, and he can be a really brutal person to argue with. He likes nothing better than to get together and debate or lecture people, or tell everyone what he’s doing with the polio vaccine. He has the ability, unlike anyone I have ever met, to lecture at a table of people without stopping for an hour Anyone who gave him a stage for a show and said: Bill, come talk to us about what you are passionate about. Yet the person was taken aback by the news of the couples’ divorce earlier this month: I thought they would have made each other miserable for the rest of their lives. that Gates wanted to get the good graces of some professional relationship from Epstein. I understood he wasn’t hanging out with Epstein looking for women, the employee said. If anyone had to say, I don’t think you should spend time with [Epstein], it would have been Melinda. The ex-employee said Bill and Melinda appeared to be estranged and leading separate lives over a decade ago. It’s been going on for a long time, the source said, adding that Melinda was bitter and wasn’t in him. Their body language when they were together was like a Melania and Donald thing: don’t hold my hand, get on. The Across the Table, the person said, referring to reports that the former First Lady pulled the hand of then-President Trump in public appearances over the years. called divorce lawyers in 2019 after Epstein report: WSJ According to ex-employee, Melinda seemed to have a chip on her shoulder because no one really saw her as Bill’s equal and her job didn’t appeal so much media attention. Another former employee told The Daily Beast that Epstein was a topic of conversation among staff even in 2017, three years after the men's friendship fell apart over fears that Gates' previous ties to Epstein would have him. do. damage his reputation. When you work at the foundation, all of your work in life is to protect, preserve and strengthen the reputation of Bill and Melinda Gates, the person said. I think that's why he appeared again.