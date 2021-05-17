5 Bollywood hits inspired by regional Chartbusters

One of the most important factors in making a Bollywood film memorable has been its soundtrack and energetic numbers. If Bollywood made our legs tremble with its soundtrack, it was also inspired by regional cinema for its charts. So here are some songs that have become a hit in his region and found success for the second time as a Bollywood interpretation.

Seeti Maar

Seeti Maar from Salman Khan’s recent release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai already has people having fun because of his energetic track. But the song has been topping playlists for a long time now. This is a recreation of Allu Arjun’s song from his 2017 film DJ, which is one of the many charts the southern star has produced. The original song featured Pooja Hegde with Arjun while the recent one featured Disha Patani with Khan. Bollywoodlife music composer Devi Sri Prasad worked on both versions of the song.

Dhinka Chika

Seeti Maar is not Allu Arjun’s first song to appear in Salman Khan’s films. The energetic track Dhinka Chika from the movie Ready which is even more memorable for Khan’s viral pocket stage is a remake of another classic Allu Arjun Ringa Ringa from his 2009 film Aarya 2. The original issue saw Arjun shake every muscle in his body to give up no grip that every dancer aspires to reproduce.

Aa Ante Amalapuram

Allu Arjun’s charts have long been a source of hit songs for Bollywood. The Hindi film Maximum may have faded from our memories, but not its hit song Aa Ante Amalapuram. It is inspired by the Telegu song of the same name from Allu Arjun’s 2004 film Aarya.

Sing

This issue of the movie Marathi Sairat had pan-Indian popularity even before it was used in the remake of the Bollywood movie Dhadak. The song’s enthusiastic rhythm made it a perfect number for any occasion or festival, and the Hindi remake successfully retained its stature. Both songs were composed by Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale.

Chikni Chameli

Another remake of a Marathi song, Chikni Chameli from the Hindi film Agneepath featured Katrina Kaif displaying sultry moves. The original song titled Kombadi Palali is taken from the 2006 Marathi comedy film Jatra and is composed by songwriter duo Ace Ajay-Atul. The rendered version was voiced by Shreya Ghoshal.

