Actor Sanjjanna in legal trouble





Movie Producer Vandana Jain files complaint against actor alleging assault Producer Vandana Jain files complaint against actor alleging assault Cubbon Park police recorded a FIR against the Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani for allegedly splashing whiskey on the face of film producer Vandana Jains, causing injuries to her eyes on Christmas Eve in 2019. Jain lawyer, Vikas uthaiah Told Bangalore mirror that the registration of the complaint has been delayed as court proceedings have been slow since the lockdown last year. Cubbon Park Police booked the actor under CPI sections 326 A – acid attack, 335 – willfully causing grievous or provocative bodily harm, 323 – assault, 324 – assault with dangerous weapons, 506 – criminal intimidation and 504 – intentional insult. The cops have yet to question the actor about the incident. On December 24, 2019, Jain and his friend were having dinner at the Kaze Club on Lavelle Road. It is said that Galrani was seated at another table with a mutual friend Jain knew. At around 11 p.m., Jain walked over to their table to strike up a conversation with the mutual friend. He was said to ask Jain if he knew Galrani, because they didn’t speak. It is said that the question made Galrani uncomfortable and she began to verbally abuse Jain. When Jain protested such behavior, an enraged Galrani allegedly took a glass of whiskey from their table and splashed the contents on Jains face. The whiskey entered his eyes and began to burn. She had to go to the hospital for treatment, Uthaiah said.

It is said that shortly after his treatment, Jain walked to Cubbon Park Police Station from the hospital and filed a complaint against Galrani, after which the police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). Galrani is said to have started bashing Jain on local TV stations to tarnish her reputation as a film producer and cast criticism on her personal life as well. It is said that after this incident, Jain and his lawyer filed a private complaint with the local court in February of last year. Since the lockdown began in March last year, court proceedings have been delayed as an affidavit had to be filed. It took over 16 months, Uthaiah said. The court ordered Cubbon Park Police to register a case based on a private complaint from Jains and investigate the case further. Cubbon Park police registered a case on May 12 and have yet to question the actor about the incident.

