On her 10th anniversary, bridesmaids are still a game-changer in Hollywood

It’s hard to believe, but think back ten years ago this week. Where were you when you first watched Paul Feigs hilarious romantic comedy starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthY?

Marking ten years a week since leaving ‘Bridesmaids’, The stars of the film took to social media to remember. To celebrate the occasion, McCarthy shared a series of return photos from the set of the iconic film.

Who knew the recipe for joy would involve vomit, a carpal tunnel glove, and a kangol hat. Happy 10 year anniversary bridesmaids !!! she wrote. I would marry you again.

The film was McCarthy’s breakout role and in 2012 she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. The film was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The director of the film, Paul Feig, posted a charming message on his Instagram account: Exactly 10 years ago these two incredible people let me direct their brilliant screenplay and it hit theaters. I will forever be indebted to them, @juddapatow and our incredible cast for one of the best experiences of my life. I love you all.

Annie Mumolo, who plays a small role in the film, has taken on her own to celebrate the birthday.

When we started touring, I was seven months pregnant and the little guy was cooking there all the time. We called her my bridesmaids baby. I also had a three year old child at the time. They say women can do anything. It’s true in a way, but for me, doing it all has never been without a price. It was not an easy process to follow during pregnancy.

And as my kids grow older, the battle lasts within me- When I work I would love to be with my kids and when I’m with my kids I feel relentless pressure to support my family in a business that never sleeps. It’s a constant pull both ways and I always feel like I’m not failing both ways. And then you see a pic like this and see how hard work CAN pay off, and I look at my kids and see how to be there with them as much as I can Paid.

In line with the decade-long flashback, Melissa McCarthy posted a picture of a letter she wrote to herself years ago, giving each other some important advice.

I found that note I wrote to myself years ago still stands, she described in the letter. In 10 years, you will NOT remember his name.

For God’s sake, buy both pairs of shoes, she said in another tip, also adding: A walk in shame can build character.

Call mom, she added, just eat the fucking cookie !!

So why was Bridesmaids such a hit when it came out? And why does he still have a cult following among all I know today? Here are five reasons:

1. It’s a movie that emphasizes female friendship

We all grew up with movies that weren’t showing Bechtel test, is not it? We sat through movies where the main focus of the female characters was to get the guy. Well, this movie barely focuses on men. The narrative device used to set the film in motion is a marriage, of course; but we hardly hear the men in this movie. Everything revolves around women, the friendships they cultivate, their relationships with others and the unfailing honesty they give to each other.

2. This scene

There are so many epic, laughing laughter scenes in this movie. But when I talk about this scene I’m talking about this scene. The bridesmaids’ crew is at Belle on Blauc try on bridesmaids dresses. They’ve just had a smashing charcoal meat meal and then suddenly their bodies don’t feel so good. You know what’s going on because you’ve seen it. Melissa McCarthy takes a load in the sink? It deserves an Oscar.

3. That other scene

It’s best friends engagement party and Annie (the film’s heroine) has just met her nemesis, Helen (played by the unfathomable gorgeous Rose Byrne). Toast is made and Annie and Helen fight to laugh and cry. Then they do the best impromptu interpretation of Dionne Warwicks That’s what friends are for. Honestly, it’s probably the best scene in movie history.

4. Kristen Wigg gets drunk and breaks first class

This scene still makes me tremble with anguish. Annie doesn’t like to fly, but Helens decided Vegas was the perfect place to celebrate the hens of the bride. So they leave. Annie, our always modest heroine, cannot accept tickets for Helen’s first class. She therefore resigns herself to a hypochondriac in economics and swallows a drink that Helene gave her. His First Class infiltration is comedic magic.

5. Jonn Hamm

Oh yeah, we all know him as Don Draper from Mad Men, but the charming effervescent Jon Hamm plays one of the best douchebags in the history of comedy. He’s not good enough for Annie, but he makes the movie even more hilarious.