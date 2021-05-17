Entertainment
The real winners and losers of WWE WrestleMania Backlash | Launderer report
Credit: WWE.com
WrestleMania Backlash promised the ultimate spinoff from WrestleMania 37. The night certainly helped uplift the talent that brought it all to The Show of Shows.
Rhea Ripley opened the show against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Anyone could have won, but The Nightmare was the smarter contender. By beating these two women, she solidified as a wrestler at the same level.
Bobby Lashley was struggling as the champion as he faced worthy challengers in a triple threat. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman challenged him throughout, but The All Mighty stole the victory from the Scottish Warrior to remain a dominant champion.
Cesaro went out of his way to fight Roman Reigns in his first Main Event game for the world title. The Swiss Superman had his head of the table on the ropes despite an arm injury at the start of a bad fall, but he ultimately failed, passing out under the guillotine.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had a plan, but it wasn’t enough. The Mysterios made history together while making former SmackDown tag team champions appear less to a weakened squad.
Damian Priest has played second violin for many. From Bad Bunny to WrestleMania to Zombies to Backlash, The Archer of Infamy’s victory was once again overshadowed by a cross-branding angle.
Sunday night’s winners continued to build lasting momentum, but the losers have fallen down the ladder and face missing out on WWE’s next pay-per-views.
Rhea Ripley faced two of the most decorated women in WWE history: Charlotte Flair and Asuka.
The Empress of Tomorrow worked with The Nightmare for a while, but both ultimately needed the gold. Ripley managed to get Charlotte out of the ring and pin The Empress after the Riptide.
It was an important game for Ripley. Defeating Asuka was the first step, but Charlotte was always going to be a bigger challenge. This contest was especially fortunate in allowing WWE to quickly transfer the title to The Queen, given that Asuka was in the contest to take the fall.
Instead, The Empress has fallen again to The Nightmare, who are setting up a future singles match between Ripley and Charlotte. The Raw Women’s Champion is more likely than ever to defeat the woman who beat her at WrestleMania 36.
Asuka could be seen as the loser in this case, but the division always comes and goes. What matters is that The Empress remains a part of Raw. She can make everyone a better place. She’s already brought Ripley to a higher platform than most during the transition from NXT to Raw.
The women’s division is in good condition. However, there is a lack of depth beyond these three women for the long haul. It’s time to let Ripley run and give Charlotte and Asuka the challenge of building the future of the division.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode attacked Dominik Mysterio backstage and medics didn’t clear him until the game, so Rey Mysterio had to go out on his own.
However, just when it looked like the 619 master was running out of steam, Dominik joined the contest and the father-son duo won a 619 and a frog.
It was a fun but predictable game once Dominik was injured. Rey is still an all-time great, and he’s brought him against two veterans. The arrival of his son brought new energy and changed the title.
Despite all of this, however, Ziggler and Roode shouldn’t have lost due to the alleged build they had as champions. They never had the chance to appear dominant and lost to The Mysterios despite all the advantages.
It was an opportunity for the Heels to steal another victory as they did before against The Street Profits. As dramatic a moment as it was, it would have been special to see another month of Rey and Dominik training for their revenge and making sure The Dirty Dawgs couldn’t steal their moment anymore.
A reminder that WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 will take place on Father’s Day meant that this was an opportunity that WWE was missing entirely.
Ultimately, however, Rey was the big winner. He wanted this moment more than anything. Dominik has also proven that he can compete with the best, and WWE has ultimately committed to both. It all depends on how long the company trusts them to mine for the gold.
Damian Priest entered this lumberjack match with The Miz on horseback, but much of it was lost when John Morrison revealed that the lumberjacks were zombies.
It was all part of a promotional stunt for the film. Army of the dead.
Although Priest ultimately won, it was secondary to the promotion of the film. Just as his WrestleMania debut was secondary to Bad Bunny, The Archer of Infamy has been dominant but largely forgotten. He continues to be WWE’s promotional machine.
It should eventually pay off, but many casual fans would be forgiven for not taking it seriously yet. He barely had the run in NXT to fully solidify in the eyes of fans. He needs a serious quarrel.
Until he gets that, Priest will be stuck in that same angle with The Miz and Morrison, who also can’t take a big break. The A-Lister is made forever, but his teammate needs more than he gets.
Both were “eaten by zombies” by the end of this contest, and we can only hope that this will lead them to a few weeks off and a whole new angle that doesn’t require cross-promotion.
Bobby Lashley knew he was at a disadvantage and tried working with Drew McIntyre early on to take out Braun Strowman, but The Scottish Warrior was the bigger threat and sent the champion across the stage.
However, The All Mighty recovered just in time to steal McIntyre’s pin on Strowman to keep it.
Much like Rhea Ripley, Lashley could well have lost without anyone blinking. While most expected him to win, WWE rarely commits to the predictable. It would have been a shame for him to lose so early in his title reign, however.
Fortunately, WWE made the right decision. The All Mighty remained champion. He now has an easy-to-sell match with McIntyre next month at Hell in a Cell. It could lead to a title change, but it’s becoming less and less likely that we’ll see Lashley drop anytime soon.
It wasn’t the champion’s game, especially after McIntyre pulled him out of the action, but it was still his moment at the end. If he had lost the WWE belt without being in the ring, his reign would look identical to his previous tenure in the United States.
Lashley solidified as a memorable WWE Champion. When his reign ends, that should only be the beginning of creating his legacy of the main event. Victories like this always help.
Roman Reigns told Jey Uso to stay in the back of his game with Cesaro, as he seeks to prove he’s really great despite Jimmy Uso’s questions.
The Swiss Superman took advantage of a level playing field and pushed The Head of the Table to the limit. However, in the end, Reigns caused him to pass out from the guillotine choke.
On a night of great wrestling, he was the best of the best and deserved his place in the main event. While Cesaro was never quite ready to dethrone Reigns, he had to have proven something to the WWE hierarchy to win a chance at this level.
Sunday was not to be his time, however, and Reigns remains the focal point of SmackDown. However, the blue mark shifted to another angle after the contest when Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro. It is almost certain that these two elements will collide again soon.
WWE cared enough about the Swiss Superman to put him in a defeat and establish that he’s still in one of the top angles of the Blue Mark. He and Rollins have unfinished business while the chef at the table must refocus on running his business with Jimmy Uso.
What comes next is what will decide the future of the business. Reigns will certainly remain champion for a long time, but will Cesaro be able to maintain his momentum? Hopefully all major WWE officials were watching his excellent performance closely.
