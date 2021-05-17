The real winners and losers of WWE WrestleMania Backlash | Launderer report

0 out of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania Backlash promised the ultimate spinoff from WrestleMania 37. The night certainly helped uplift the talent that brought it all to The Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley opened the show against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Anyone could have won, but The Nightmare was the smarter contender. By beating these two women, she solidified as a wrestler at the same level.

Bobby Lashley was struggling as the champion as he faced worthy challengers in a triple threat. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman challenged him throughout, but The All Mighty stole the victory from the Scottish Warrior to remain a dominant champion.

Cesaro went out of his way to fight Roman Reigns in his first Main Event game for the world title. The Swiss Superman had his head of the table on the ropes despite an arm injury at the start of a bad fall, but he ultimately failed, passing out under the guillotine.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had a plan, but it wasn’t enough. The Mysterios made history together while making former SmackDown tag team champions appear less to a weakened squad.

Damian Priest has played second violin for many. From Bad Bunny to WrestleMania to Zombies to Backlash, The Archer of Infamy’s victory was once again overshadowed by a cross-branding angle.

Sunday night’s winners continued to build lasting momentum, but the losers have fallen down the ladder and face missing out on WWE’s next pay-per-views.