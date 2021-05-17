90 Day Fianc: Happily Ever After ?: Nothings Working Out (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for90 Day Fianc: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 4 Damage Control.]

The May 16 episode of90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever? leaves most of his couples (or at least one person) in precarious positions.

Kalani reveals a major secret about her and Asuelus’ marriage to his sister, while Jovis worries about how Yara will be with their baby girl when he leaves for work for a few months. Angela is going to have her weight loss and breast reduction surgeries, but they may not go as planned. Andrei, unsurprisingly, cannot work well with the Elizabeth family on her first day. And jealousy affects more than one relationship.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani talks to her sister about her wedding in the middle of a furniture store and Kolini is shocked to say the least. Asuelu turns out to have his own bedroom / playroom. He basically comes into the room when he wants to have sex and that’s it, Kalani admits, the first time she shares this with another person. There is no romance in their relationship, so she feels like her roommate with perks. Although Kalani tries to make their marriage work, she feels like he doesn’t return the favor to her, which is why ‘she attributes to the type of relationship he saw with his parents.

She deserves so much more, says Kolini.

Asuelu was raised to believe that divorce isn’t an option, so he doesn’t think there are any consequences no matter what he does or doesn’t do. But they seem to be heading in that direction, given that when Kalani tries to talk to her about fixing their marriage, including their sex life and the romance in their relationship, they only end up fighting and she sees that side. who claimed was gone. He laughs at her for crying, he maintains that she has no reason to cry.

At the end of the episode, she doesn’t see them buying a house together or having a relationship if nothing changes.

Angela and Michael

It’s time for Angelas’ surgeries (and reminders of the risks and protocols she needs to follow, like not smoking), and plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng offers to speak to her husband Michael about it. to reassure. (Michael, in particular, has a problem with breast reduction surgery.) It works, but Angela can’t seem to talk to her grandchildren before the operations, which takes a toll on her. And she begins to fully understand the risks.

Angela also has a problem with the oxygen mask she must have on her face at first, but soon they can start. Meanwhile, JoJo keeps the Michael and Angelas family updated in the waiting room while worrying about her friend not waking up. She would be there for the Angelas family, but she doesn’t want to think about having to do this.

Then after the operation, and the last time we see Angela in this episode, she has trouble opening her eyes.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Andrei remains focused on using his working time at Elizabeth’s family business as a stepping stone, and unsurprisingly, he starts off on the wrong foot with just about everyone on a property.

Andrei continues to only want to work with his stepfather Chuck (as he hopes to get that $ 100,000 loan from him for his own business) and refuses to listen to Charlie. So when Elizabeth’s brother is at the house they bought to go back, they start going in. Then Elizabeth’s sister Becky shows up because she is Chucks’ registration agent. But Andrei thought that would be his role. Chuck, however, informs him that this was never the plan.

He admits he screwed up when he forgot to tell Becky they were walking around the house. While he wants to help Elizabeth (by helping Andrei), he has to consider the whole family. So he’s going to use some of his profits on the house to pay Andrei and Charlie and Becky don’t have to worry about it affecting their money. Yet none of Elizabeth’s siblings are particularly pleased with Andreis’ attitude or potential role in the business.

Yara and Jovi

Jovi just wants Yara to relax a bit and hang out together, but she’s more focused on their daughter. So there are her hopes of time for them as a couple and a honeymoon anytime soon. She suggests that she might feel different after six months, but admits that she also doesn’t know if Shell will be able to leave her baby at that point. All she cares about is her daughter, but she feels like Jovi wants to maintain her party and travel lifestyle. Their different ways of becoming parents are only part of what they still have to learn about each other, given how quickly they got married due to the 90-day process.

Jovi, on the other hand, feels like Yaras isn’t giving him a chance to be a father; as soon as their daughter starts to cry in her arms, she brings her back to calm her down. He also thinks she needs to understand that she can take a break, but she points out that when he leaves for work you have to be alone.

Natalie and Mike

After Mike drops her off at a hotel because she brought up nude photos her friends sent her, Natalie follows him home to Sequim. She wants him to apologize, and he wants her to apologize because it was in the past. She admits she is wrong because, as she shares, they are both stubborn and someone has to take that first step. He agrees to accept her apology at some point and compares her to a Sour Patch Kid, someone who is sour at first but sweet at the end. (Really?!)

Meanwhile, the two worry about their next visit to see her mom for Thanksgiving as the two women don’t get along. (Mikes mom was also the one who forced him to call off the wedding initially.) And considering how Trish reacts to Natalie not eating poultry (they can get fish from the river downstream) and that she admits that she probably won’t be on her best behavior, it means disaster.

Tiffany and Ronald

It’s been two weeks since Tiffany moved into her new apartment with her children, and her son Daniel insists on calling Ronald in South Africa to show him the new bed he helped build. Although Tiffany is angry with her husband at the moment, she doesn’t want to let this affect her relationship with the kids.

But as soon as the kids are in another room, they start arguing over her to cancel plane tickets for a scheduled visit to see him. (She used the money as a deposit for the new apartment because it never pays for the plane tickets.) How are you a man who does nothing and expects more from me? she asks.

While Ronald acknowledges the sacrifices she made, he maintains that he is also struggling and has found a job (temporary, as a motorcycle mechanic). That doesn’t exactly impress Tiffany, considering she’s been working since she was 15. She’s ready to give him the benefit of the doubt, but she’s also worried that hell will let her down again and if that happens, she doesn’t know how much longer to wait.

Julia and Brandon

Julia continues to hate working on Brandons ‘parents’ farm and takes the first step towards a career as a wedding planner: meeting one in Richmond to find out what she needs to do for her future. It is not going as well as hoped. Christine recommends that she keep practicing her English and figure out how to break into the marriage community by getting to know people and gaining experience.

When Julia expresses her concerns about meeting people in the area, Brandon suggests that she befriend her friend Melanie who lives nearby. It arouses a bit of jealousy, even as he insists that Melanie is like a sister to him. It’s up to Julia not wanting to hear about the good times they had together in the past and not wanting to be friends with her friends. She thinks they should have new friends of their own.

