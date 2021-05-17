Andrea Meza of Chihuahua City, Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2020 in Hollywood, Florida by Zozibini Tunzi – CONAN Daily





Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, 26, from Chihuahua City, Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2020 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Broward County, Florida, United States on May 16, 2021. She is the 69th woman to hold the title. This made the Chihuahua City native Mexico's third Miss Universe. The first two were Lupita jones, 53 and Ximena Navarrete, 33, who were crowned respectively in 1991 and 2010. Beauty pageant veteran, Meza was Miss World Mexico 2017. She was a finalist Manushi Chhillar from India to Miss World 2017 in Sanya, China. On November 29, 2020, Meza became Mexico's official candidate for Miss Universe 2020 by surpassing 30 others Mexican Universal 2020 candidates. She was crowned at the Misin Grand Juriquilla Hotel in Santiago de Quertaro, Mexico. . Mario lopez, 47 years old and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia culpo, 28, hosted the 2020 Miss Universe coronation party. Including Meza, a total of 74 contestants vied for the crown. Meza's finalist was Julia Weissheimer Werlang Gama, 27, from Brazil. Janick Castle Flowerpot, 27 years old, from Lima, Peru, Adline Mewis Quadros Castelino, 22 years old, from India and Kimberly Marie Jimenez de Léon, 24, from La Romana, Dominican Republic, were second, third and fourth finalists, respectively. Meza was crowned by The two Tunzi, 27, from South Africa. Crowned Miss Universe 2019 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on December 8, 2019, Tunzi was unable to crown her successor in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which makes her the longest holder of the Miss Universe title. . Tunzi co-hosted the national costume show with Nick teplitz May 13, 2021 and the preliminary competition with Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Tebow, 25, from South Africa on May 14, 2020. Thuzar wins Lwin, 22, from Myanmar took home the award for best national costume, while the winner of Miss Congeniality has yet to be announced. . At the coronation party of Miss Universe 2020, Tebow and Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, 28, from Colombia served as expert analysts. Miss United States 2019 Cheslie kryst, 30, was a correspondent for Luis Fonsi, 43, from Puerto Rico, hosted the 5 Top 5 finalists before final results were announced. The judges were Miss Universe 2006Zuleyka rivera, 33, from Puerto Rico, Miss Universe 1997Brook lee, 50, Colombian economistTatyana Orozco placeholder image, 44, Korean-American actressArden Cho, 35, Canadian television hostKeltie knightand American businesswomenChristine duffy, 59,Sheryl Adkins-Green,55 andDeepica Mutyala, 31. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the city of Hollywood, The cage,Sherri Hill, Mouawad, The Guitar Hotel, Olivia Quido Skincare, Jojo Bragais, Ema Savahl, InvisiSmart, iQIYI and Carnival were the sponsors.

