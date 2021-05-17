Connect with us

Miss Universe Australia: Maria Thattil progresses in the top 10

Australian Miss Universe 2021 candidate Maria Thattil was selected in the top 10 of the contest.

The famous beauty pageant began in Florida on Sunday, after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maria, 28, wowed the judges in a tight blue dress as she progressed to the next stage of the competition.

Next step: Maria Thattil, the Australian Miss Universe 2021 candidate, has been selected in the top 10 of the contest. Photographed at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida on Sunday

The Indo-Australian beauty represents Australia at the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

Maria, the daughter of immigrants who was born and raised in Melbourne, has addressed her critics who say she is not ‘Australian enough’ to represent her country in a passionate column forStellar magazine This weekend.

Her cultural identity having “always been a point of contention”, Maria hopes that her presence at Monday’s competition “will shatter glass ceilings”.

Out of the blue: Maria, 28, wowed the judges in a tight blue dress as she progressed to the next stage of competition on Sunday.

Out of the blue: Maria, 28, wowed the judges in a tight blue dress as she progressed to the next stage of competition on Sunday.

Better late than never: Famous beauty pageant began in Florida on Sunday, after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Better late than never: Famous beauty pageant began in Florida on Sunday, after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

“Like many ‘third culture’ children, I felt like an uncomfortable person – I never felt Indian enough to be Indian, or Australian enough to be Australian,” she said. .

Maria has revealed how she was often subjected to cruel jokes and racial stereotypes growing up, and admitted to trying to hide her ethnicity in her teens and early twenties.

“ I wore three shades of foundation that were too light and green lenses to look more Caucasian, and I laughed at the racist jokes, ” she said.

'My cultural identity has always been a point of contention': Maria, the daughter of immigrants who was born and raised in Melbourne, addressed her critics who say she is not 'enough australienne '' to represent her country in a passionate column for Stellar magazine this weekend

‘My cultural identity has always been a point of contention’: Maria, the daughter of immigrants who was born and raised in Melbourne, addressed her critics who say she is not ‘enough australienne ” to represent her country in a passionate column for Stellar magazine this weekend

Fit in: `` Like many

Fitting In: “Like many ‘third culture’ children, I felt like an uncomfortable person – I never felt Indian enough to be Indian, or Australian enough to be Australian,” a- she declared.

'I wore three shades of foundation that were too light and touches of green to look more Caucasian': Maria revealed how she was often subjected to cruel jokes and racial stereotypes growing up, and admitted to trying to hide his ethnicity in his teens and early twenties.

‘I wore three shades of foundation that were too light and touches of green to look more Caucasian’: Maria revealed how she was often subjected to cruel jokes and racial stereotypes growing up, and admitted to trying to hide his ethnicity in his teens and early twenties.

Maria is determined to use her platform in the Miss Universe pageant to fight injustice and inequality in Australia and around the world.

“ My voice will amplify those who were not heard and I hope my presence in this arena will shatter the glass ceilings, ” she said.

Maria already said Beauty crewshe was inspired to apply for Miss Universe Australia because of 2019 winner Priya Serrao, born in India.

Determined: Maria is determined to use her platform in the Miss Universe pageant to fight injustice and inequality in Australia and around the world

Determined: Maria is determined to use her platform in the Miss Universe pageant to fight injustice and inequality in Australia and around the world

“Seeing her do it, that’s when I realized there was no mold,” she said.

“My message is about inclusiveness, and inclusiveness means equality.

“ I defend a world where people can be themselves, regardless of the markers of their social identity that have been told to them as a deficit, be it sexuality, faith, their work, their socio-economic status, their sex. ”

Message: `` My voice will amplify those who were not heard and I hope my presence in this arena will shatter the glass ceilings, '' she said. Photographed at the National Costume Show on May 13

Message: “ My voice will amplify those who were not heard and I hope my presence in this arena will shatter the glass ceilings, ” she said. Photographed at the National Costume Show on May 13

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

Related Topics: