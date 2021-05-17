Queens Theater to offer virtual training program for actors with disabilities





Applications are now accepted for the fourth round of the Theater for all (TFA) training program. The free two-week program presented by Queens Theater (QT) is offered to deaf and disabled theater professionals to hone their skills and practice their profession through targeted workshops. Due to the pandemic, this year’s workshops and events will be held virtually. Virtual workshops – delivered by disabled and non-disabled industry professionals, including actors Brigid Brady, Christine bruno, Clark jackson, Diana Jordan, and Marilee Talkington – will run from Sunday June 20 to Thursday July 1 and will focus on audition, acting, improvisation, musical theater, voice and movement. Enrollment in the entry-level Introductory Acting, Early Career and Active Acting programs is open to those who identify as deaf or disabled, 18 years of age and over. The program will conclude with a public sharing and industry presentation for the Early Career Level and Active Actor Level programs. “Our goal is to support skills building and help actors of all abilities nurture relationships with fellow students and industry professionals,” said QT’s director of inclusion. Gregg Mozgala. “Offering these remote workshops gives us the opportunity to welcome more actors from the deaf and disabled community in New York and across the country, who otherwise would have faced barriers to participation based on economics or geography.” Queens Theater is committed to working with artists, adults and children in the disability community and doing more to fully reach out to the disabled public in Queens and New York. The virtual training program is a component of the larger Theater for All (TFA) initiative, an international effort that includes community conversations, national meetings and artistic programming. “As the theater, film and television industries evolve to become more inclusive and more intentional when it comes to the authentic portrayal of the lives of deaf and disabled people on stages and screens, we want to provide training. accessible and high quality and networking opportunities for actors with disabilities who – and even create – these roles. As theater producers ourselves, we are always looking to expand our artistic family. With each cycle of our Theater for All training program, we have built an incredible network of talented individuals. We are invested in the success of all of our Théâtre pour tous alumni, ”said QT Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. TFA Training Teaching Artists is a diverse group of professionals with and without disabilities. This year’s instructors include: Mary Teresa Archbold (Law & Order: SVU, Bull) Brigid Brady (Actor / Singer / Teacher, Broadway: Phantom of the Opera, Gossip Girl) Christine bruno (Actor / Artist teacher / Consultant, member The actors’ studio, Law and order) Sofiya cheyenne (Loudermilk from the Farrelly brothers) Evan Cummings (New York-based director: Lincoln Center Director’s Lab, New York Theater Workshop) Stephen DeAngelis (Producer / Casting Director) Clark jackson (Marvel’s Luke Cage, Madam Secretary) Pat Shay (improviser and faculty member, The PIY) Marilee Talkington (CSI: New Orleans, see (Apple TV) This year’s Theater for All training program is made possible through support from the Richmond County Savings Foundation. For more information on the program and to register, click on HERE.

