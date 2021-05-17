How it could sound Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter

It’s not that the media world and Wall Street didn’t expect AT&T to part ways with WarnerMedia – the consensus was that this experiment didn’t go well. But a deal seems to be coming both faster than expected and not in the form that many people expected.

It looks like AT&T is on the verge of making a deal with Discovery which key sources say will mean the rise of Discovery Chairman and CEO David Zaslav, 60, and a likely change of custody. at WarnerMedia. Disclaimer: The words you are about to read involve speculation, but not uninformed speculation. With that, a few things to remember:

Agree or disagree, it shakes the ground in Hollywood. Before it emerged that Discovery was in the game, the bet was that NBCUniversal would get away with WarnerMedia assets, including premium cable company HBO, Warner Bros. Studios, and Turner networks like TNT and TBS. The decision to make an offer would have rested with NBCU owner Comcast, who may have hesitated and lost the opportunity. Today, sources believe that NBCU will turn to ViacomCBS.

Regardless of whether that happens, says a knowledgeable source, it depends on whether ViacomCBS President Shari Redstone is a saleswoman (she should take that into account, given the state of the media world). and whether the deal – which could potentially bring assets, including CBS and NBC, with their various news operations, under one roof, not to mention Paramount and Universal – can pass the federal antitrust review. It would be sure to face a much harsher gaze from regulators than a Discovery with WarnerMedia combination. There is no doubt that property will have to be lost if such a marriage were to be attempted. Viacom declined to comment and Discovery and NBCU did not respond to a question.

On the deal: Top media insiders say one of Discovery’s biggest shareholders, Liberty Media chairman John Malone, 80, will have designed a structure with what’s called “a brilliant fiscal dimensionality ”. (Malone, who has been making deals in the telecommunications and media industries for decades, is known to research esoteric and sometimes underused legislation to minimize his tax exposure and that of his business. For example, Malone has gushed in an interview with CNBC about the ‘Brilliant’ Tax Structure for Liberty’s Acquisition of Formula 1, a deal that included follow-up action and shell companies spanning multiple continents.) These top insiders can’t see a world where the deal doesn’t put Malone in charge, meaning Zaslav runs the combined entity. They don’t see this as a promising development for Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, 50.

Malone made no secret of his questions about the AT&T / WarnerMedia streaming adventure. In 2018, he told CNBC’s David Faber: “I don’t know if AT&T is ready to write these massive checks, play against incumbents, Amazon, Netflix, and compete with Disney on the sidelines for that third seat. . If I was [then AT&T chairman Randall Stephenson] I was scratching my head and going, “When I bought HBO, that was the crown jewel, that was what I wanted; now it’s subscale. The question now is how much should I spend and how much income should I give up over the next few years to accumulate? “It looks like current AT&T boss John Stankey has come to scratch his head on this, too.

Malone is known to be a genius in the media world, but was it really that hard to anticipate that AT&T might have a hard time figuring out how to handle a legacy media operation, especially when fighting battles over d ‘other fronts? AT&T is a telecommunications company and now appears to be one of the long list of outsiders who find entertainment difficult, especially in times of transformation accelerated by a pandemic.

Burdened with debt, the company was warned by more than one of its own entertainment industry veterans (who found themselves scrapped) that the expense required to launch a streaming service would be huge – far more than the parent. would be willing or able to spend. (Asked about the possible spending crunch in a May 14 interview the Wall Street newspaper, Mr. Kilar replied: “It looks juicy.”)

This appears to be the second big blow for AT&T, which acquired DirecTV for $ 67 billion, including debt, in 2015 and agreed this year to split it up (alongside AT & T’s own UVerse business) as part of of a transaction valued at just $ 16.25 billion. It’s a $ 50 billion haircut. It is not yet clear how the former Time Warner assets will be valued in a new deal with Discovery.

A knowledgeable source says that two years ago Zaslav offered to combine Discovery and HBO Max in a joint venture, but Stankey rejected the proposal. The times have changed. Discovery’s streaming rollout for Discovery + has been somewhat slow, with the company revealing last month that all of its streaming services combined have 15 million subscribers. Nonetheless, Zaslav told investors that the rollout “exceeded our expectations and showed sustained momentum in the second quarter”.

If all goes forward, the configuration of the new company is far from clear. One person who would be hungry for a bigger job at WarnerMedia was CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker, 56, who is known to have locked the horns with Kilar and who said in February he would leave at the end of the year. ‘year. Now the question is whether?

It may be trivial to note that Zaslav is very good friends, golf buddies, and neighbors of the Hamptons with Zucker. But industry insiders have noted this gossip. They also believe Zucker may have let Stankey know he was leaving if Kilar was staying. The CNN chief remains on very good terms with Stankey and was invited to the AT&T chief’s golf outing in Augusta over the holidays, even after announcing his intention to leave.

An associate believes the deal could mean Zucker will stick around. “My hunch is that he doesn’t want Jason Kilar’s work, believe it or not,” said this person. Under the supervision of CNN and Turner Sports, which have just made deals with the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball, Zucker may consider running these businesses “fun,” said this person, while “l he HBO Max affair is really complicated, really messy. “

If a major change of custody is indeed coming at WarnerMedia, there will be schadenfreude. Following the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T, the new management has purged the old guard, including the veterans with an idea of ​​how to run the legacy media businesses. Some of those people, along with others in Hollywood, bristled at the certainty of Stankey’s chosen WarnerMedia boss, Kilar. Whatever big checks WarnerMedia has written to iron out its decision to blind Hollywood with its date-and-date streaming strategy in December, for example, the sting remains. The same goes for the purge of those who had spent their careers building WarnerMedia assets.

“It wasn’t perfect but it was a really cool place,” recalls a former insider, who says AT&T management “didn’t have to destroy the DNA” that made these places special before. to add “It’s a shame. Arrogance.

Alex Weprin contributed reporting.