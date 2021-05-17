Gurpreet Singh: Swara Bhaskar restores confidence in Bollywood by leading campaign for political prisoners

India’s film industry has largely disappointed its audiences, either by remaining silent in the face of growing public dissent or by allying with the right-wing Hindu nationalist government BJP in New Delhi.

During the farmer unrest in India that drew massive global support, there were high hopes that Bollywood stars would show solidarity with peasants fighting against unjust farm laws.

However, with a few rare exceptions, most of the big names have remained indifferent or come out to shamelessly express their faith in government, sparking outrage and calling for a boycott of Bollywood.

In the midst of it all, an actor, Swara Bhaskar, continued to speak out in favor of the farmers. The photo of her Twitter handle shows her standing in front of a banner held up by restless farmers with her fist raised in the air.

Bhaskar, who has appeared in more than a dozen Bollywood films, is a rare voice who has criticized the divisive politics of current governments.

And this despite the fact that it continues to be hunted down by supporters of the ruling BJP which transforms India into an intolerant Hindu theocracy where minorities and political dissidents are constantly threatened.

Video of Swara Bhasker on lending her voice to causes and why she is not an activist | NL maintenance Video: Swara Bhaskar explains why she lends her voice to various causes.

Bhaskar helped victims of the 2002 massacre

She has been actively following politics since 2002, when thousands of Muslims were murdered under the watchful eye of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat.

Modi was the state’s chief minister at the time and is widely blamed for orchestrating violence against Muslims in the wake of a train fire carrying Hindu pilgrims. More than 50 people died in the incident blamed on Muslims by Modi. He was never charged for what happened.

Bhaskar worked in survivor relief camps when he was 16 or 17 years old and saw the effects of the bloodshed with his own eyes. She is therefore an activist turned actress, who has continued to speak out against growing anti-minority violence since Modi came to power in 2014.

So much so that an unperturbed Bhaskar has created a few videos in which she mocks BJP supporters and stands firm in her critique of ultra-nationalism.

So as not to be hampered by pressure from power unlike many of her teammates, she has now amplified a petition calling for the release of political prisoners due to COVID-19. The pandemic has taken India to second place after the United States with more than 200,000 deaths.

As Indian prisons are very overcrowded, these prisoners remain very vulnerable. Notably, a former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, disabled below the waist, contracted COVID 19 in prison.

Professor GN Saibaba from the University of Delhi remains in prison.

Saibaba was arrested and convicted on false charges for opposing the crackdown on the poor and marginalized. Despite numerous calls for his release on humanitarian grounds, the government has remained adamant.

He is one of the prisoners identified in the petition promoted by Bhaskar. His initiative coincides with the seventh anniversary of his arrest on May 9, 2014.

It takes a lot of courage for a movie star to take up such a cause, as it could make her very unpopular in a polarized political environment. It can also annoy film producers who mostly want to stay in the good government books for their survival.

Hopefully, other players in the film industry will open their eyes and join in the crusade Bhaskar is leading on his own.