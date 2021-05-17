Hollywood Bowl 2021 reopens: Joy, Tears and Billie Eilish

It had been a long time since Allen Cortez and his wife had dated. As a Kaiser Permanente ICU nurse in a COVID-19 ward, Cortez has spent the past 13 months on the front line of the pandemic, taking one tragic day at a time as his team worked to understand the novel coronavirus and how to manage your confusing table. symptoms.

People say it takes a certain type of person to deal with this kind of stress, but we weren’t alone, we had met, Cortez said of the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others who showed up day in and day out during COVID. -19 made its way through the region.

Cortez blinked at the waning sun of an almost perfect day in Southern California. There was no mask covering his shy smile as he unpacked his picnic and looked at his wife, KC, and the two friends he had brought to the Hollywood Bowl.

The group sat in lodges not far from the stage awaiting the Bowl’s first public performance in 18 months. Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s performance aimed to honor Cortez and 4,000 other frontline and essential workers invited to one of the five free shows leading up to the opening of the regular season Bowls on July 3.

Cortez said he was lucky getting such perfect seats, but his plum stain wasn’t a good break. It was awarded out of gratitude by the LA Phil a thank you to those who made it possible to play live music again.

We are here because of you. Because of your generosity, your courage, Dudamel said amid roaring applause after being introduced by surprise special guest Billie Eilish.

Singer Billie Eilish presents Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil. (Dustin Downing / Los Angeles Philharmonic)

I want you to have a good time and have hope, and I don’t know, let’s just smile, you know, Eilish said as she stood beaming on stage, remembering being in a similar place in part of a children’s choir and thinking it was the coolest place in the world.

And on that magical day in May, it certainly was. The streaming audience before the show was absolutely stunned. Giddy to be in public. Giddy to see a live show. Dazed to be with family and friends after keeping their distance for so long. Dazed to be in this location, pondering the possible end of the pandemic.

Michelle Hilborne, a special education aide from Huntington Beach who has been in class five days a week since September, was on the verge of tears entering the Bowl with friends. Hilborne said she was an avid Bowl fan who, in a normal season, would attend more than a dozen shows.

It’s like a reward, she said, her voice cracking and her hands stoking the eyes. I will start to cry. It’s like a reward for keeping me safe for a year.

Emergency worker Lorraine Flores, who spent the pandemic registering and registering patients, was just happy to be in a crowd always aware of masks and social distancing.

It feels good to hang out with people, but still be careful, because people still need to be careful, she said, adding that her hospital, Torrance Memorial Medical Center, is still treating COVID patients. 19.

The Hollywood Bowl hatch shell shines above the heads of socially distant musicians on stage. (Dustin Downing / Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Alex Kaufman, who delivers meals to critically ill people through the organization Project Angel Food, was delighted to be back in a place with many memories. His birthday is in the summer, so the Bowl is the keeper of a kind of happiness that he says feels open again.

Musicians and singers from LA Phil’s associated programs were also in the crowd, including 17-year-old twins Juan Pablo Sanchez and Jose Miguel Sanchez. The percussionists graduated this year from the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, better known as YOLA.

Seeing the music reopen gives us the soul we really didn’t have during the pandemic, Juan said.

Jose added: You don’t feel the connection with the music as much if you don’t see it live.

Bass baritone Davone Tines, left, and Jonathan Hepfer, artistic director of the Monday Evening Concerts series at Colburn School. (Dustin Downing / Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Davone Tines, a bass baritone who sings with the LA Phil, arrived with Jonathan Hepfer, artistic director of the new music series Monday Evening Concerts at Colburn Schools Zipper Hall. Both men said they saw hope for new starts and necessary transitions in the symbolic reopening of the Hollywood Bowl.

I think everyone is going to get a lot richer physically, emotionally and spiritually, Hepfer said.

DShon Chandler stood behind a cash register inside a market selling wine, beer and snacks. The actor has worked seasonally at the Bowl since moving to Los Angeles in 2016. After a hiatus for the past few years, Chandler is delighted to be back.

I’ve been here for so long and have been through so many memories, and now it’s a new kind of memory because of COVID protocols, Chandler said. It’s great to see people coming back here. They are so excited. They are so happy to be here.

Night fell and the music swelled in the air, rising in the cold wind that rushed from the dark hillsides. The jackets were on and the masks that had been taken off for eating and drinking were warming up this time.