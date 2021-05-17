Entertainment
Die for sex, Marc Maron – The Hollywood Reporter
Die for sex was named Podcast of the Year Sunday Night at the Podcast Academy’s inaugural Audio Excellence Awards, also known as Ambies.
More, Winds of change was the best winner of the evening, taking home three awards, including Best Host, Best Report, and Best Non-Fiction Screenplay. In total, prizes were awarded in 23 categories.
Also during the ceremony, WTF with Marc Maron received the Governor’s Award, which “recognizes a podcast or individual for the compelling impact it has had on the industry”. Therapy for adolescents received the Audio Impact Award, which “recognizes a person or podcast that has had a significant positive impact on its listeners.”
The ceremony was broadcast live from Los Angeles and hosted by comedian, actor and writer Cameron Esposito. The presenters included Hank Azaria, Darren Criss, Whitney Cummings, Este Haim, Kenan Thompson and Rainn Wilson. The show kicked off with a comedy animated short titled My brother has a podcast.
The Podcast Academy was formed in early 2020 with the goal of creating an awards show for voted podcasts using a system similar to the Oscars and Emmys.
A full list of winners follows.
Podcast of the year
Die for sex (WINNER)
Blockbuster: The James Cameron Story
Flowers
In pursuit of Cosby
DETOURS
Dirty Diana
For life: the podcast
Forgotten: Women of Juarez
Say their name
The Happiness Lab
Best Professional Podcast
The heist (WINNER)
One arm and one leg
Presented by …
All for all
Masters of the scale
Teamistry
Women at work
Best comedy podcast
Conan O’Brien needs a friend (WINNER)
Kings of culture
Don’t ask Tig
Races
How was it done?
The breakfast club
Three freedoms
Best Documentary Podcast
I am not a monster (WINNER)
California city
Conviction Season 2: American Panic
For life: the podcast
Louder than a riot
Painkiller: America’s fentanyl crisis
The Edge: Houston Astros
Best Entertainment Podcast
Even the rich (WINNER)
Dissect
For life: the podcast
Ladies Office
Prime Video presents
The first
The plot thickens
Best Fictional Podcast
Blood Ties – Season 2 (WINNER)
Ask for it
DEM TIME
Dirty Diana
Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis “Vacant”
The left right game
Two princes
Best History Podcast
Driving the green book (WINNER)
American storytellers
American scandal
DETOURS
Slow combustion
Unfinished: Deep South
Very Presidential with Ashley Flowers
Best Interview Podcast
Death, sex and money (WINNER)
A winning state of mind: lessons from the Paralympic Games
Pretty asian
Back from broken
More with Anna Maria Tremonti
The FRONTLINE dispatch
Deal with Mariana van Zeller
Best Knowledge, Science or Technology Podcast
Short wave (WINNER)
American innovations
Brave New Planet
How to save a planet
In the machines we trust
Tai asks why
Unlock Bryson’s Brain
Best News Podcast
Today explained (WINNER)
Do no harm
Publish reports
Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files
The newspaper
VICE News reports
After that
Best Original Score and Musical Supervision
Jacked: Rise of New Jack Sound – Marcelino Villalpando (WINNER)
Flowers – Scott Velasquez, Jeff Schmidt
Dead and buried – Makeup and vanity set
Revisionist history – Luis Guerra
Crossing – Ramtin Arablouei, Drop Electric, Hania Rani
Treasure Island 2020 – Chris Tarry, Jennifer Rowekamp
Two princes – Score: Greg Laswell; Theme and additional scoring by Bobby Lord; Musical supervision: Jonathon Roberts
Best performer in audio-fiction
The left right game – Tessa Thompson (WINNER)
DUST, Season 3: CHRYSALIS – Corey Hawkins
Hank the cow dog – Matthew McConaughey
Bright house – Aly Trasher
National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Tori Kerr
Two princes – Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick, Wesley Taylor, Alfredo Narciso, Mandi Masden, CJ Wilson, Michelle Gomez
We are not alone – Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg
Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast
Being with Krista Tippett (WINNER)
Carried the battle
Dare to lead with Brené Brown
Dear therapists
Hey Spirit!
Meditative story
Keep Calm with Bob Roth
Best Podcast Host
Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)
Amicus presents: The RBG class – Dahlia Lithwick
Previous issue – Josh Gwynn, Tracy Clayton
Flowers – Whitney Cummings
MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong (Death of a pioneer) – Mo Rocca
Revisionist history – Malcolm Gladwell
Science Vs – Wendy Zukerman
Best political or opinion podcast
Gaining Ground: New Georgia (WINNER)
Burn the boats
Our nation of immigrants
Politically responsive
The Dan Bongino show
The NPR Politics podcast
Go to Wisconsin
Best production and sound design
The left right game – Ryan Walsh, Matt Yocum, Will Files, Ryan Sullivan (WINNER)
Canary: Washington Post investigates – Bishop Sand
Conviction: American Panic – Matthew boll
Dirty Diana – Millie Iatrou, Ryan Walsh, Katie Halliday, Justin Davey, Matt Yocum and Ben Michev, Neely Oeftering
Unfinished: Short Creek – John DeLore
Where’s George Gibney? – Ger McDonnell
Winds of change – Henry Molofsky
Better reporting
Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)
Fiasco: Iran-Contra – Léon Neyfakh
I am not a monster – Josh Baker
Planet Money – Sarah Gonzalez, Kenny Malone, Jacob Goldstein, Robert Smith, Amanda Aroncyzk, Karen Duffin, Mary Childs
Reveal – Shoshana Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Srikandarajah
The catch – Malika Bilal, Stefanie Dekker, Safwat al-Kahlout
Unfinished: Short Creek – Sarah Ventre, Ash Sanders
Best Screenplay, Fiction
Dirty Diana– Shana Feste (WINNER)
Appearances – Sharon Mashihi
DEM TIME – Rhys Reed-Johnson, Jacob Roberts-Mensah
Finding Latoya – Amy Aniobi, Chris Sanford, Kindsey Young
Do it as you go – David Hudgins, Brooks Hudgins
National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Jillian Hughes, Emily Everhart
The left right game – Jack Anderson
Best Screenplay, Non-Fiction
Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)
And nothing less – Robin Linn
Heavy weights – Jonathan Goldstein, Kalila Holt, Stevie Lane
Masters of the scale – The WaitWhat team, Adam Skuse, Katie Clark Gray
Resistance – Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.
Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files – Jonathan Menjivar, Jenelle Pifer, Joel Lovell
Alert launcher – Tim Livingston
Best Society and Culture Podcast
Code switch (WINNER)
Ear Hustle
Heavy weights
In America
Latin America
Resistance
You and me with Hillary Clinton
Best sports podcast
Alert launcher (WINNER)
17 weeks
Drafted
Outdoor sports
The chronicles of the cam
The Edge: Houston Astros
The head
Best True Crime Podcast
Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata (WINNER)
Brainwashed / Discover
In pursuit of Cosby
I am not a monster
somebody
Supernatural with Ashley Flowers
The messenger
Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast
Therapy for black girls (WINNER)
Adult ISH
Die for sex
Last Day Season 2
The Happiness Lab
We have you
Where should we start?
