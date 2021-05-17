Die for sex, Marc Maron – The Hollywood Reporter

Die for sex was named Podcast of the Year Sunday Night at the Podcast Academy’s inaugural Audio Excellence Awards, also known as Ambies.

More, Winds of change was the best winner of the evening, taking home three awards, including Best Host, Best Report, and Best Non-Fiction Screenplay. In total, prizes were awarded in 23 categories.

Also during the ceremony, WTF with Marc Maron received the Governor’s Award, which “recognizes a podcast or individual for the compelling impact it has had on the industry”. Therapy for adolescents received the Audio Impact Award, which “recognizes a person or podcast that has had a significant positive impact on its listeners.”

The ceremony was broadcast live from Los Angeles and hosted by comedian, actor and writer Cameron Esposito. The presenters included Hank Azaria, Darren Criss, Whitney Cummings, Este Haim, Kenan Thompson and Rainn Wilson. The show kicked off with a comedy animated short titled My brother has a podcast.

The Podcast Academy was formed in early 2020 with the goal of creating an awards show for voted podcasts using a system similar to the Oscars and Emmys.

A full list of winners follows.

Podcast of the year

Die for sex (WINNER)

Blockbuster: The James Cameron Story

Flowers

In pursuit of Cosby

DETOURS

Dirty Diana

For life: the podcast

Forgotten: Women of Juarez

Say their name

The Happiness Lab

Best Professional Podcast

The heist (WINNER)

One arm and one leg

Presented by …

All for all

Masters of the scale

Teamistry

Women at work

Best comedy podcast

Conan O’Brien needs a friend (WINNER)

Kings of culture

Don’t ask Tig

Races

How was it done?

The breakfast club

Three freedoms

Best Documentary Podcast

I am not a monster (WINNER)

California city

Conviction Season 2: American Panic

For life: the podcast

Louder than a riot

Painkiller: America’s fentanyl crisis

The Edge: Houston Astros

Best Entertainment Podcast

Even the rich (WINNER)

Dissect

For life: the podcast

Ladies Office

Prime Video presents

The first

The plot thickens

Best Fictional Podcast

Blood Ties – Season 2 (WINNER)

Ask for it

DEM TIME

Dirty Diana

Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis “Vacant”

The left right game

Two princes

Best History Podcast

Driving the green book (WINNER)

American storytellers

American scandal

DETOURS

Slow combustion

Unfinished: Deep South

Very Presidential with Ashley Flowers

Best Interview Podcast

Death, sex and money (WINNER)

A winning state of mind: lessons from the Paralympic Games

Pretty asian

Back from broken

More with Anna Maria Tremonti

The FRONTLINE dispatch

Deal with Mariana van Zeller

Best Knowledge, Science or Technology Podcast

Short wave (WINNER)

American innovations

Brave New Planet

How to save a planet

In the machines we trust

Tai asks why

Unlock Bryson’s Brain

Best News Podcast

Today explained (WINNER)

Do no harm

Publish reports

Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files

The newspaper

VICE News reports

After that

Best Original Score and Musical Supervision

Jacked: Rise of New Jack Sound – Marcelino Villalpando (WINNER)

Flowers – Scott Velasquez, Jeff Schmidt

Dead and buried – Makeup and vanity set

Revisionist history – Luis Guerra

Crossing – Ramtin Arablouei, Drop Electric, Hania Rani

Treasure Island 2020 – Chris Tarry, Jennifer Rowekamp

Two princes – Score: Greg Laswell; Theme and additional scoring by Bobby Lord; Musical supervision: Jonathon Roberts

Best performer in audio-fiction

The left right game – Tessa Thompson (WINNER)

DUST, Season 3: CHRYSALIS – Corey Hawkins

Hank the cow dog – Matthew McConaughey

Bright house – Aly Trasher

National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Tori Kerr

Two princes – Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick, Wesley Taylor, Alfredo Narciso, Mandi Masden, CJ Wilson, Michelle Gomez

We are not alone – Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast

Being with Krista Tippett (WINNER)

Carried the battle

Dare to lead with Brené Brown

Dear therapists

Hey Spirit!

Meditative story

Keep Calm with Bob Roth

Best Podcast Host

Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)

Amicus presents: The RBG class – Dahlia Lithwick

Previous issue – Josh Gwynn, Tracy Clayton

Flowers – Whitney Cummings

MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong (Death of a pioneer) – Mo Rocca

Revisionist history – Malcolm Gladwell

Science Vs – Wendy Zukerman

Best political or opinion podcast

Gaining Ground: New Georgia (WINNER)

Burn the boats

Our nation of immigrants

Politically responsive

The Dan Bongino show

The NPR Politics podcast

Go to Wisconsin

Best production and sound design

The left right game – Ryan Walsh, Matt Yocum, Will Files, Ryan Sullivan (WINNER)

Canary: Washington Post investigates – Bishop Sand

Conviction: American Panic – Matthew boll

Dirty Diana – Millie Iatrou, Ryan Walsh, Katie Halliday, Justin Davey, Matt Yocum and Ben Michev, Neely Oeftering

Unfinished: Short Creek – John DeLore

Where’s George Gibney? – Ger McDonnell

Winds of change – Henry Molofsky

Better reporting

Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)

Fiasco: Iran-Contra – Léon Neyfakh

I am not a monster – Josh Baker

Planet Money – Sarah Gonzalez, Kenny Malone, Jacob Goldstein, Robert Smith, Amanda Aroncyzk, Karen Duffin, Mary Childs

Reveal – Shoshana Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Srikandarajah

The catch – Malika Bilal, Stefanie Dekker, Safwat al-Kahlout

Unfinished: Short Creek – Sarah Ventre, Ash Sanders

Best Screenplay, Fiction

Dirty Diana– Shana Feste (WINNER)

Appearances – Sharon Mashihi

DEM TIME – Rhys Reed-Johnson, Jacob Roberts-Mensah

Finding Latoya – Amy Aniobi, Chris Sanford, Kindsey Young

Do it as you go – David Hudgins, Brooks Hudgins

National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Jillian Hughes, Emily Everhart

The left right game – Jack Anderson

Best Screenplay, Non-Fiction

Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe (WINNER)

And nothing less – Robin Linn

Heavy weights – Jonathan Goldstein, Kalila Holt, Stevie Lane

Masters of the scale – The WaitWhat team, Adam Skuse, Katie Clark Gray

Resistance – Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files – Jonathan Menjivar, Jenelle Pifer, Joel Lovell

Alert launcher – Tim Livingston

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Code switch (WINNER)

Ear Hustle

Heavy weights

In America

Latin America

Resistance

You and me with Hillary Clinton

Best sports podcast

Alert launcher (WINNER)

17 weeks

Drafted

Outdoor sports

The chronicles of the cam

The Edge: Houston Astros

The head

Best True Crime Podcast

Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata (WINNER)

Brainwashed / Discover

In pursuit of Cosby

I am not a monster

somebody

Supernatural with Ashley Flowers

The messenger

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast

Therapy for black girls (WINNER)

Adult ISH

Die for sex

Last Day Season 2

The Happiness Lab

We have you

Where should we start?