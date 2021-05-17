NBCUniversal Acts As Power Broker Between Celebrities and Advertisers





Wayfair Inc.

spent two years wooing Kelly Clarkson as a spokesperson before he could close the deal through an unusual middleman: Comcast Body

NBCUniversal.

The media company, which produces the syndicated program The Kelly Clarkson Show and often features the singer and TV personality on its popular morning show The View, was instrumental in connecting the home goods retailer to online with Ms. Clarkson, according to the companies. .

NBCU’s involvement ultimately led to a massive Wayfair ad campaign featuring the star, ad purchases at various NBCU properties and a new line of Kelly Clarkson Home products being sold by Wayfair, the companies said. The retailer, which closed its deal with Ms Clarkson in 2019, has extended it this year and is in talks with NBCU to make advertising commitments for the fall TV season, said Courtney Lawrie, global head of brand and of Wayfairs’ integrated growth marketing. Newsletter Sign-Up CMO today CMO Today delivers the most important news of the day for media and marketing professionals. NBCU aims to play a similar liaison role between other celebrities and brands, a move that comes as ratings for mainstream television continue to decline. Ms Clarkson will be among the talents at NBCU’s annual ad sales presentation on Monday, as part of the springtime ritual known as the advance, in which advertisers commit to buying ads for the lineup of autumn. In addition to using celebrities to promote shows, as is the industry norm, NBCU plans to introduce a strategy of featuring stars across multiple channels, with the goal of connecting them with brands for large advertising transactions. In addition to the flagship NBC show, NBCU channels include Bravo, USA, E! and MSNBC. The company launched a streaming service, Peacock, last year. Musician Meghan Trainor is another celebrity NBCU is focused on. Ms. Trainor was asked to help develop and star on a show on NBC, a project that is still in progress, and to appear on other channels as opportunities arise. The company announced last week that it will host the upcoming Top Chef Family Style on Peacock show. Historically, television networks have been framed in their approach to selling ad time and brand appearances tied to specific programming and time slots, said Josh Feldman, director of marketing for ad sales and partnerships. from NBCU. We’re looking at talent holistically across the portfolio and how we can bring things to life, he said. The strategy reflects a move towards fewer longer-term TV advertising offerings as the continued decline in traditional TV ratings pushes networks to imagine new options for advertisers. Marketers, on the other hand, are looking for new ways to market themselves to consumers who watch less traditional TV. Every year, we were looking for new, innovative flows to reach customers, said Wayfairs Ms. Lawrie. Since the company made its first initial advertising engagement with NBCU in 2018, it has increased its investments with the media company and evolved beyond a points and points approach, she said, referring to from ad-hoc ad purchases and simple personalized arrangements such as product placements. Other large media companies with television properties, such as Walt Disney Co. , ViacomCBS Inc. and Fox Corp., are also presenting their programming to buyers through initial virtual presentations this week, and are expected to highlight their ability to use data and help advertisers reach specific audiences through their traditional properties and streaming. While NBCU still sells ads against its programming under traditional one-year deals, the company is pushing for deals that are more likely to extend beyond one year. If you were to watch the media in general and you know you’re going to have less GRP on linear TV, that leads you to the idea that you’re going to have fewer larger partnerships overall, said Mark Marshall, president of ad sales and partnerships at NBCU. GRPs, or gross rating points, are a common measure of TV viewing used to buy and sell ads. The company is using technology to help facilitate more of these longer ties. Over a year ago, NBCU created a tool called Talent Room that recommends specific celebrities for paid partnerships and ad purchases based on criteria advertisers, such as the audience they are trying to reach. reach and their budgets. We approached making deals, especially with talent, in a very different way, Feldman said. Write to Alexandra Bruell at [email protected]

