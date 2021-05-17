New In The Heights Music Video Features Impressive Movie Musical Cast





A new clip for In the Heights highlights the musical’s talented cast as well as the impressive reach of the Jon M. Chu-directed film.

A new clip fromIn the heightshighlights the impressive cast of the film. The next film comes from director Jon M. Chu and is based on the musical of the same name by Quiara Alegra Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Located in Washington Heights, New York, he follows winery owner Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) as he dreams of a better life. The original musical, which made its Broadway debut in 2008, won several Tonys and other prestigious awards. Many are eager to see how the beloved production makes its way to the big screen. The film has also been in the works since 2008, so it’s been a long road for the adaptation to come to fruition. Chu was involved in the In the heights movies since 2016, but the project didn’t really gain momentum until Warner Bros. acquired the rights to them. Filming began in the summer of 2019, with the film slated for release on June 26, 2020. It is now set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.In the heightsmovie stars Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits and many more. Miranda stars as Piraguero, the Piragua Guy, in a fun cast for those who love the original musical. Related: Everything We Know About The In The Heights Movie A new clip released during the MTV Movie & TV Awardspresents several members ofIn the heightsmain cast, as well as the impressive reach of the film. Although the video initially focused on Usnavi, it quickly gave way to an exciting group act. Check it out below: WithIn the heightsThe release date is fast approaching, this new clip should only increase the anticipation of the film. Images revealed so far suggest that the film will retain the same energetic spirit as the original musical, and this video is no exception. SinceIn the heightsthe movie has been in the works for so long, there is a lot of pressure to deliver it. However, it looks like the movie is more than up to the challenge. It’s hard to imagineIn the heightsunderperforming considering the incredible amount of talent involved in the project both behind and in front of the camera. It’s evident in a video like this, where it’s clear that everyone involved is giving their all. theIn the heightsThe film looks set to deliver the joy that moviegoers so badly need at this particular moment. Hopefully that’s exactly what happens when the movie comes out in June. More: Every Hamilton Actor Comes Back For The Heights Source: MTV price Saw: Every character who survived a puzzle trap (and what happened next)

About the Author Rebecca VanAcker

(828 Articles published)

Rebecca VanAcker is a writer and editor at Screen Rant.







