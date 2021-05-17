AT&T plans to split HBO and WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery, Inc.





AT&T is rumored to be parting ways with WarnerMedia, including HBO, CNN, TBS, and TNT, as part of a merger deal with Discovery, Inc.

According to reports, AT&T plans to part ways with WarnerMedia and form a new media company by merging its entertainment and information properties, including HBO, Cartoon Network, TNT, TBS and CNN, with Discovery, Inc., the company that has a number of reality. cable channels including HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet. This is a dramatic reversal for AT&T, as the communications giant spent $ 85 billion to buy Time Warner Inc. just three years ago with the specific intention of consolidating WarnerMedia properties under one roof. , but now they are changing tactics. RELATED: HBO Max Reportedly Set Prices and Release Month for Ad-Supported Service Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. There have been two major issues for AT&T since the company bought Time Warner, Inc. The first, of course, is that the country has been hit by a pandemic, which has significantly affected all industries around the world, so that impact on AT&T (especially since one of WarnerMedia’s greatest assets is the Warner Bros. movie studio, which has had to contend with closed theaters all over the world as the company had a number of new major releases like Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet set for 2020). The second is that AT & T’s buying spree over the past few years has left the company with massive debt, especially following a recent acquisition of waves from the Federal Communications Commission to help its business. communications, as it moves forward with its 5G wireless deployment. The company spent $ 23 billion (behind only Verizon’s $ 45 billion and note that Verizon quickly sold AOL and Yahoo! to help fund its own spending). RELATED: Game of Thrones: HBO Releases House of Dragons Character Descriptions Discovery has attempted to break into the streaming business with Discoery +, but its reality-based content is obviously paltry compared to the vast collection of WarnerMedia content for its HBO Max service. With the combination of the companies, the streaming service will be a heavyweight that could eventually compete with Netflix and Disney + on a fairer playing field. It’s still unclear who will be in charge of the combined media company, either WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar or Discovery CEO David Zaslav. None of the reports on the spin-off have specifically discussed DC Comics, but it’s almost certain that it will evolve with the rest of WarnerMedia as AT&T focuses on the wireless business. KEEP READING: HBO Max Closes Close to 45 Million Subscribers Source: Los Angeles Times The 6 most epic deaths of Castlevania season 4

About the Author Brian cronin

(14859 Articles published)

CBR Senior Editor Brian Cronin has been writing comics at CBR for over a dozen years (primarily with his Comics Should Be Good column series, including Comic Book Legends Revealed).







