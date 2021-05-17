Shreyas Talpade exposes dirty face and back stabbing Bollywood: “Egos are so fragile here”

Shreyas Talpade is one of those rare actors who has succeeded in both the Marathi and Hindi film industry. In Bollywood, the actor received critical acclaim for Iqbal and there has been no looking back since. He even worked at Om Shaanti Om as a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan. After working with big guns like Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala, the actor opens up to the dirt of Bollywood.

Over the years, many stars have shared their bad experiences working in Bollywood. After hearing their stories, it is clear that one has to take care of the ego of the so-called close-ups in order to survive. The same goes for Shreyas, who has even faced a stabbing share in his career.

During a conversation with Eagles Vine, shared Shreyas Talpade, I found out that some actors are unsure of sharing screen space with me and don’t want me in a movie. I made some movies for friends with their interests in mind, but then got stabbed by the same friends. Then there are friends who make movies without including me, which begs the question whether they are even friends at all.

Shreyas Talpade added: In fact, in the industry 90% of people are just acquaintances, only 10% really feel happy when you do well. Egos are so fragile here. (reported by Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, last year, Shreyas had developed a unique COVID-19 awareness video. The video had a huge influence on Amitabh Bachchan. The video features Shreyas’ childhood friends, who are not from the film industry. Each of them had their own thoughts and did their part to get the word out. One of the friends imitates Big B in the video.

