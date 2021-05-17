Can Australia win? Not likely





I took it for granted. Honestly, I thought we were just invited straight to the Grand Final every year.

This is going to be bad. So if not Montaigne, who is the favorite?

There are a few top contenders who have revolved around patronage in recent weeks: Italy, Malta, France and Switzerland. Talk to me through them, please.

The nominee from Italy is Maneskin, nu-metal revivalists who won the 2021 San Remo Festival in March with Shut up and good, the same song they perform on Eurovision Song Contest. Their leader introduces himself as Marilyn Manson, which is unfortunate at this time. Maltas Hope is 18-year-old diva Destiny Chukunyere, a former Eurovision Junior winner with the vocal depth of a divorcee triple her age. His empowerment hymn I My Casse is a radio ready banger that positions it more or less like Euro-Lizzo. Here is, a moody song by Frances Barbara Pravi, is the choice of traditionalists with its mother-tongue vocals-centric atmospheres. I have no idea what she is saying but hearing her gives me the impression of taking down a packet of Gitanes and two bottles of Châteauneuf du Pape. The whole universe, a thrilling piano ballad by Switzerland’s Gjons Tears, has also been the subject of hype from Eurovision obsessives. He’s got it swirling 007 atmosphere that the competition loves in its tears, but a serious ballad? What a waste of the kitsch potential of Eurovisions. Are there any black horses we should be looking for?

Yes, Icelanders Daoi og Gagnamagnios (don’t ask me how to pronounce it, I don’t even know how I wrote it) 10 years, a tribute to his wife, is slick scandi-electro funk and has arguably the best choreography of the competition. But his delegation just tested positive for COVID, so his performance in Semi-Final 2 could come down to the live-to-tape option that would doom his admittedly too ironic campaign. Although it is almost a SNL sketch on the lasciviousness of pop sirens and cultural confusion, Sun Azerbaijani Samira Efendi could be THE moment of Eurovision for anyone who still thinks the most important moment in music was Britney Spears Toxic. Also for all the families who watch Eurovision together, this is probably the part of the show where you all blush in unison and silently avoid eye contact. But my twelve points? Ukraines Go_A with the track AFTER. Just look at this brooding slab of Eastern European hi-nrg, with a piercing piccolo hook and lyrics about environmental degradation (or something like that). It is also apparently based on a Ukrainian folk song from the Chernobyl region. I mean, it would kill in gothic clubs. Eurovision, I missed you so much. I look forward. My popcorn is ready.

I think you mean my fries with mayonnaise? Please, now is not the time to turn around at Eurovision Song Contest.

