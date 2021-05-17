Huma Qureshi shares BTS return image from ‘Army of the Dead’ sets





Bollywood star Huma Qureshi presented fans with a return photo of BTS on Monday from the sets of their Hollywood debut in Zack Snyder’s movie titled “ Army of The Dead. ” The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star took to Instagram and posted a photo as she posed in a messy and warped hotel room. In the photo, Qureshi is seen sitting cross-legged as she observed the extremely destroyed room. The “ Badlapur ” star is dressed in an all-black ensemble – a black shirt and black jeans, and a pair of brown shoes. If you take a look around the room, you can tell that a few zombies have wreaked havoc there. Showcasing what she calls “Hollywood glamor,” Qureshi captioned the post, “I’m just hanging out on the set of #ArmyOfTheDead while waiting to check in at the Zombie Hotel surrounded by zombie entrails. . “ She added: “#glam #hollywood # hollywoodglamour # bts #throwback .. And it’s @ella_purnell aka Kate hiding behind my giant shoe … This spectacular movie is set on the BIG Screen (some theaters) in the US NOW! ! So everyone in the US is watching it now … and the rest of us are seeing it on @netflix @netflix_in on May 21st #netflix #zombie #zombies. Earlier in April, the ‘Jolly LLB 2’ star showed off her first look as ‘Geeta’ from ‘Army of The Dead.’ Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is set following a zombie plague that leaves Las Vegas in ruins and isolated from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero, who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka, with the ultimate offer to break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone and collect some USD 200 million, which is sitting in a vault under the strip before the town is bombarded by the government in 32 hours. With little to lose, Ward rises to the challenge, assembling a motley team of experts for the heist. With a clock ticking, a notoriously impenetrable safe, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies approaching, only one thing is certain in the biggest heist ever: Survivors take it all. The trailer for Snyder’s “ Army of the Dead ” was released on April 13, and details of Huma’s character, other than his name Geeta, are still under wraps. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick and Ana de la Reguera in prominent roles and is slated for release on Netflix on May 21. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

