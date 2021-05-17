WWE WrestleMania Backlash – Full Results & Video Highlights

WrestleMania 37 Day 1 blew us away with Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks. Day 2 was just as impressive as Roman Reigns pinned Daniel Bryan AND Edge. Now for the BACKLASH.

After the excitement of the crowd in person at Mania, we are sadly back behind closed doors at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

But the Thunderdome is there to set some atmosphere with major gold up for grabs, including Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair to name a few.

You can relive the entire pay-per-view by watching the 1-hour launch show for FREE and FULLY below, before checking out all of the results and watching the video clips to get a feel for how. everything went.

Sheamus vs. Ricochet

WINNER: Sheamus

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

WINNER and STILL WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) (c) vs The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio)

WINNER and NEW WWE Tag Team Champions SmackDown: The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio)

Damian Priest vs. Miz [Lumberjack Match]

WINNER: Damian Priest

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

WINNER and STILL WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion: Bianca Belair

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman [Triple Threat Match]

Winner and Still WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cesaro

Winner and still WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

What did you think of WWE WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know at @digitalspywwe.

Find Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the great WWE action via the WWE Network or BT Sport.



