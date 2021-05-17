Entertainment
WWE WrestleMania Backlash – Full Results & Video Highlights
WrestleMania 37 Day 1 blew us away with Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks. Day 2 was just as impressive as Roman Reigns pinned Daniel Bryan AND Edge. Now for the BACKLASH.
After the excitement of the crowd in person at Mania, we are sadly back behind closed doors at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
But the Thunderdome is there to set some atmosphere with major gold up for grabs, including Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair to name a few.
Related: Is the struggle real or false? Answers to all your WWE questions
You can relive the entire pay-per-view by watching the 1-hour launch show for FREE and FULLY below, before checking out all of the results and watching the video clips to get a feel for how. everything went.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Sheamus vs. Ricochet
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
WINNER: Sheamus
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
WINNER and STILL WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) (c) vs The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio)
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
WINNER and NEW WWE Tag Team Champions SmackDown: The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio)
Damian Priest vs. Miz [Lumberjack Match]
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
WINNER: Damian Priest
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
WINNER and STILL WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion: Bianca Belair
WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman [Triple Threat Match]
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Winner and Still WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cesaro
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Winner and still WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
What did you think of WWE WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know at @digitalspywwe.
Find Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the great WWE action via the WWE Network or BT Sport.
Digital Spy’s digital magazine is back! Read every issue now with a one-month free trial, only on Apple News +.
Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Register now to send it straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch this Facebook group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]