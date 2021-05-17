Myanmar candidate leads political protests at Miss Universe alongside Singapore and Uruguay





Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN The Miss Universe stage was lit by colorful protests as contestants from Singapore, Uruguay and Myanmar used the limelight to unveil messages on political and social issues. During the “national costume” segment of the annual competition, which ended in Florida on Sunday, the three contestants revealed messages alluding to anti-Asian hatred, discrimination against LGBTQ communities and the ongoing political crisis in the country. Myanmar. From left to right: Miss Universe Bernadette Belle Ong, Miss Universe Myanmar Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin, Miss Universe Uruguay Lola de los Santos during the Miss Universe 2021 National Costume segment. Credit: Getty Images In one of the pageant’s most dramatic moments, Miss Universe Singapore, Bernadette Belle Ong, strolled down the runway wearing an outfit inspired by the colors of Singapore’s national flag before turning to appeal to “Stop Asian hatred ”. Miss Universe Uruguay, Lola de los Santos, for her part showed her support for LGBTQ communities with a rainbow outfit and a skirt, reading: “No more hatred, violence, rejection, discrimination”. Rather than using a costume to carry her message, Miss Universe Myanmar, Thuzar Wint Lwin, unveiled hers on a small parchment. Stepped on stage in an intricate outfit of pearls and embroidery, she bowed to the audience before revealing a call to viewers to “pray” for her country. This is not the first time that Thuzar Wint Lwin has expressed his solidarity with protesters opposed to Myanmar’s military junta, who takeover during a coup in February. As violence erupts across the country, more than 700 demonstrators were killed and thousands more arrested, according to to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. In March, the beauty queen took to Instagram to honor demonstrators as “heroes who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the freedom of our people”, having previously accused the Burmese army of human rights violations. Following the “national costume” segment, which she won, Thuzar Wint Lwin posted an image of herself holding the protest board next to the caption “ Fearless Empress . ” Singapore candidate Ong also posted a series of images of her outfit on Instagram, saying it was his job to “send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence” aimed at Asians. The protest comes amid a surge in anti-Asian sentiment around the world, researchers at California State University, San Bernardino, recently reported a 164% peak in hate crimes against Asians in 16 of America’s largest cities and counties. Miss Universe Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong wears a hand painted Arwin Meriales x Paulo Pilapil Espinosa cape with the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”. Credit: Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images Ong’s glittery bodysuit, with puffed sleeves and thigh-high boots, was made by Filipino designers Arwin Meriales and Paulo Pilapil Espinosa in just two days, she wrote on Instagram. Miss Universe Uruguay Lola de los Santos lifts her rainbow skirt to support the LGBTQ + community at Miss Universe 2021. Credit: Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images Uruguayan De los Santos, who paired his daring rainbow outfit with a floral crown and black boots, has long been a staunch advocate for LGBTQ rights. In addition to posting frequently messages of solidarity on social media, she was a judge at Miss Trans Star Uruguay, a beauty pageant for transgender women. Mexican contestant Andrea Meza was crowned winner of this year’s Miss Universe, held in Hollywood, Florida.







