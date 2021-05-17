When Bollywood explored TABOOS … – Films Rediff.com

Connect with us

Photograph: Courtesy of Rakul Singh / Instagram

When Bandit queen and Fire released in 1994 and 1996 respectively, the actors in the films – Seema Biswas in the first and Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in the second – found themselves in deep controversy because of the content of their films.

Directors Shekhar Kapoor and Deepa Mehta even struggled to find a theatrical release for their films.

But things have changed over the years, and films with bold content can be released without controversy.

No wonder filmmakers go out of their way to create bolder content.

Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Chhatriwaali, would see her playing a condom tester (yes, that job exists).

Supported by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, this direct-to-OTT film will be directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, who directed Madhuri Dixit’s film Marathi. Bucket List.

Joginder tuteja watch films that have explored taboo subjects in a playful way.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor..

With the bouquet of films directed by Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor is a genre in his own right.

In Donor Vicky, he played a sperm donor, in Shubh Mangal Savdhan, he had erectile dysfunction, Dream girl, he acted like a man playing a woman working in a call center and having sex on the phone with clients and in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, he was gay.

Akshay Kumar
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, PadMan

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in PadMan.

While Akshay Kumar has made over 100 weird films over the years, he has recently explored taboo subjects where he has gone beyond stardom.

In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he spread toilets in rural parts of the country while he was in PadMan, he emphasized the use of sanitary napkins.

Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao
Aligarh

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in Aligarh.

A quirky take on the life of a gay professor (Manoj Bajpayee), Hansal Mehta’s film addressed stigma in a powerful way.

Rajkummar Rao played the rare supporter in the life of Bajpayee’s character.

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Sonam Kapoor has pushed the boundaries Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also starred his father Anil Kapoor.

As a woman who falls in love with another woman (Regina Cassandra), she has invented a sensitive act.

Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt
Kapoor & Sons

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor & Sons.

Producer Karan Johar took an entertaining but sensitive approach with Kapoor & Sons, a film about a dysfunctional family who never stopped taking care of each other when the time came.

Fawad Khan played a gay man in a way never seen in Bollywood before.

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt supported the film well.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
My name is khan

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in My name is khan.

Art and commerce come together at Karan Johar My name is khan.

If the film tugged at the common tone by its horns, it was the autism angle that made Shah Rukh Khan’s act stand out.

No other mainstream actor has ever played such a role and Shah Rukh has found a compatible partner in Kajol here.

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham
Dostana

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in Dostana.

In Dostana, Abhishek and John pose as gay partners.

Together they set the stage on fire with Priyanka Chopra.

It is the first time that a commercial film has been made with homosexuality as a central theme.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan
Nishabd

IMAGE: Jiah Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd.

Amitabh Bachchan has played so many diverse roles during his long career. Time and time again he has played parts that can be uncomfortable for people.

One of them is Nishabd, where he fell in love with a girl as old as his granddaughter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

