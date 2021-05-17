The Queen joins the Prince of Wales as he plants the first tree to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee





The Queen watches Prince Charles plant the first tree to celebrate the jubilee The Queen joined the Prince of Wales as he planted the first tree in a new initiative to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. The Queens Green Canopy (QGC) launches Monday and encourages citizens of the United Kingdom to Plant a tree for the Jubilee to mark the 70 years of the monarchs on the throne in 2022. The program urges everyone from individuals to Boy Scout and Guide groups, villages, towns, counties, schools and businesses to plant trees during the official planting season, which runs from October to March. . Prince charles, in his role as Head of QGC, was joined by his mother to plant the first Jubilee tree, a Verdun oak, in the grounds of Windsor Castle in March. “Plant a jubilee tree … in other words a bilee tree! In a video message to kick off the initiative, Charles urged the public to join him in planting a jubilee tree – a bilee tree. He said: Throughout her reign, the Queen has officially planted over 1,500 trees around the world. In March, during the last planting season, I was delighted to have the opportunity to plant a tree with Her Majesty in the grounds of Windsor Castle to launch this very special initiative. There is a reason for this deeply symbolic act. Planting a tree is a declaration of hope and faith in the future. For more royal news, listen to our podcast – The Royal Rota The project will also highlight 70 old growth forests across the UK, identify 70 old trees and create a pilot training program for unemployed youth to plant and manage trees. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: ‘Our trees are at the forefront of our fight against climate change and by supporting our magnificent campaign for generations to come, the Queens Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s years of service in this country. “I urge everyone to get involved and plant a tree for the Jubilee.” Jubilee tree plantations can be loaded onto an interactive map on the QGC website from October so that everyone can share and inspire others, as well as create a green canopy of projects to cover the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos