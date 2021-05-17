UAE boy Taaha Shah Badussha shares secret to Bollywood success



Sighing shah

Bollywood actor Taaha Shah Badussha, born in Abu Dhabi and educated in Sharjah, was a steel trader in the United Arab Emirates before spitting up the courage to pursue his acting ambitions in Mumbai.

A day in his life back then meant his shipping company was running like a well-oiled machine. But waking up at 3 a.m. with an SOS phone call to deal with a faulty steel shipment with rust was not his idea of ​​an ideal job.

If I had been passionate about this, would I have dropped everything in the blink of an eye about the rust in that cargo of steel? And today if you call me at 3 a.m. for a shoot, I’m all set for it. I’d rather have been dealing with the rejections here in Mumbai than doing a job that I’m not passionate about, Shah said in a statement. interview on Zoom.

So, in 2008, Shah Badussha (previously known as Shah) decided to move to Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to become an actor. He didn’t know anyone in the film industry, but running his own business there endowed him with a fierce set of life skills that still come to his aid today.

Sighing Shah Badussha

After three years of scrambling in a bustling metropolis such as Mumbai and numerous auditions, Shah Badussha made his dreamy Bollywood debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Luv Ka The End, produced by Yash Raj Films affiliate Y-Films , which focused on youth. centered content.

At a very young age, getting into steel and cement required me to recruit staff, masons, carpenters and steel fixers. I had a different experience at such a young age. Being a businessman of steel has taught me what I don’t want in life and how so important it is to be happy with what you do with your life, Shah Badussha said.

Alumni of Sharjahs School of Choueifat and Sharjah American International School have always learned to dream big and never give up even when the going gets tough. His days of running the steel company in the Hamriya Free Zone in Sharjah and struggling with the daily problems that arose, gave him iron will and courage of steel.

Path to success

Taaha Shah Badussha in Baar Baar Dekho

My days in the UAE taught me courage and helped me develop a strategy of perseverance to get through the good times and the hard times. To be honest, actors are rejected and disappointed on a daily basis. We are in this perpetual state of uncertainty, said Shah Badussha.

Did you know that I even got into the real estate business in Dubai and Ajman? Initially we made a profit but the 2008 financial crisis happened and everyone suffered losses. All of these experiences have made me a stronger person to face whatever is happening today.

Since the pandemic swept the world over a year ago, Bollywood and its players have been going through a tumultuous phase. Film shoots have been halted, movie theaters have lowered shutters, and work on the production and execution front has been delayed indefinitely.

Sighing Shah Badussha

But now is not the time to see things from a myopic angle, believes the actor. His brief entrepreneurial stint in the UAE taught him to take each day at a time.

In this situation, everyone struggles in one way or another. His Desperate Times There are many who don’t have the luxury of sitting at home and not getting to work. They need this money to survive and they often have to make that painful choice to go to work, Shah Badussha said.

The 33-year-old actor recounts this episode where his heart went to an aging couple from Mumbai who were desperately trying to sell some vegetables on the streets.

Sighing Shah Badussha

Their only hope was for someone to stop and buy their vegetables. I’m so sorry to watch them. Now I always carry food for them in my car times are so tough.

But being a survivor in Mumbai was a natural by-product of how the UAE hardened him to face the challenges of his life. He describes it as a country where dreams come true, if you are willing to work hard and do your best.

Even during the pandemic, I haven’t forgotten to invest a few hours in developing myself so that when the crisis ends you will be a better version of yourself, Shah Badussha said. He started to learn a new Malayalam language and improved his martial arts expertise.

Bollywood dreams

Sighing Shah Badussha

Shah, who was last seen in the brilliant Aaj Saajaye wedding music video produced by Karan Johar and starring Alaya F, shot the video entirely with strict COVID-19 protocols in place. In less than a week after its release, the dancing party video has garnered more than 10 million views.

We shot like none of us has ever shot before. There were several swab tests, PCR tests, disinfectants, masks and distance from the game board. Apart from the actors who could remove masks for obvious reasons, the others kept their masks on for several hours. in a row, said Shah Badussha.

After filming, he was planning to return to the UAE for an extended vacation, but his plans had to be put aside when the lockdown in Mumbai was renewed. He was in Chennai when countries began to impose restrictions on air travel.

I was hoping to see my nephew and family after a long time and spend Eid there in Dubai, but the timing didn’t work out. I had a meeting in South India and it took longer than expected.

While his plans to return to the UAE may not have come to fruition, his plans to conquer Bollywood and Hollywood are on the right track. His first international project Draupadi Unleashed was released in 2020, while he is also working on an untitled independent project in the West. He has also appeared in films including Baar Baar Dekho and three episodes of the Made In Heaven series.

I was able to reach this point because of the incredible support I got from my mom and my brother. When the going gets tough, I think of my mom who trusted me so much. Sometimes she cries because of the effort and the training that I put in. I train five hours a day. I suffer most of the day. I am doing physical training or taking comedy, singing, dancing lessons My people in UAE are my backbone and I want this industry to know that I am the hardest working guy there is said Shah Badussha.

IN INVERTED COMMAS:

I have an audition soon, but in the last three days I have put at least 20 hours of preparation behind this brief scene. There is so much land to invest. Even my sleep is measured. I know how I’m going to spend every minute of my 24 hours a day, Taaha Shah Badussha.

Did you know?

Taaha Shah Badussha remembers her first brutal rejection:

Sighing shah

