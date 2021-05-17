Money Heist 5 actor lvaro Morte, on what the professor taught him, says: “I would like to visit India”. Watch

Spain star Lvaro Morte engaged with his fans during a live Instagram chat on Saturday. The actor, popularly known for playing The Professor in Netflix’s hit web series Money Heist, reciprocated the audience’s feelings at the recent crime drama conclusion and the things he takes away from playing the favorite character. fans.

“It was a huge adventure with an incredible crew, crew and cast. I feel like I learned a lot and I can do a lot of things (after) having done the teacher, ”said lvaro, recalling how La Casa De Papel or Money Heist has been a project that has changed its life, of which he was a part. since the start in 2017.

lvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso play on-screen brothers The Professor and Berlin in Money Heist. (Photo: Netflix)

Money Heist Season 5 will mark the series finale. The cast and crew, as well as Netflix has officially announced its wrap days ago, leaving fans all over the world in awe. The click was also shared by lvaro under the caption: “What a team. A dream team! “

The actor added in the Instagram live: “The first thing I want to say is thank you very much for all the love and affection I received, not only on my last Instagram post, but also during all these years. We kind of worked together on this amazing adventure.

When asked if he knew about Money Heist and his character’s popularity in India, lvaro replied, “Love India! Wow, this is a country that I would love to visit. I know a lot of fans from India. I get a lot of messages from there. They are all very nice and thank you very much for following us.

“It’s very nice to work for months and to have the love of many countries around the world,” he added.

Money Heist 5 will take off from its previous season which ended on a cliff where Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra has the professor at gunpoint after finding his hiding place. As fans can’t wait to see if Alicia shoots him or joins the gang, lvaro agreed he was “happy with the outcome.”

Sharing the ending of Money Heist leaves him with mixed feelings, he said, “I feel sad and happy at the same time. Sad because I am leaving this character who has given me so much, but also happy because I am grateful for it. Sometimes the projects have to end, they have to rest a bit and I think we have to be happy.

Money Heist made its debut on Spanish television as La Casa De Papel, until Netflix bought it and renamed it. (Photo: Netflix)

Money Heist 5 was previously scheduled for release in April-May 2021. But production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix recently revealed that the series is now planning a premiere in the last quarter of 2021. lvaro, however, said the exact release date has yet to be set.

“We don’t yet know when Money Heist 5 will be released. We have already finished filming. But they haven’t told us anything yet, ”he said.

dead lvaro was also joined by co-star Najwa Nimri and co-director Jess colmenar during the Instagram chat, to talk about being part of Money Heist.

The Netflix show also stars rsula Corber, Itziar Ituo, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrn, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peri, Hovik Keuchkerian and others. Its fifth and final season will have 10 episodes.