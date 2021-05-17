Entertainment
Money Heist 5 actor lvaro Morte, on what the professor taught him, says: “I would like to visit India”. Watch
Spain star Lvaro Morte engaged with his fans during a live Instagram chat on Saturday. The actor, popularly known for playing The Professor in Netflix’s hit web series Money Heist, reciprocated the audience’s feelings at the recent crime drama conclusion and the things he takes away from playing the favorite character. fans.
“It was a huge adventure with an incredible crew, crew and cast. I feel like I learned a lot and I can do a lot of things (after) having done the teacher, ”said lvaro, recalling how La Casa De Papel or Money Heist has been a project that has changed its life, of which he was a part. since the start in 2017.
Money Heist Season 5 will mark the series finale. The cast and crew, as well as Netflix has officially announced its wrap days ago, leaving fans all over the world in awe. The click was also shared by lvaro under the caption: “What a team. A dream team! “
The actor added in the Instagram live: “The first thing I want to say is thank you very much for all the love and affection I received, not only on my last Instagram post, but also during all these years. We kind of worked together on this amazing adventure.
When asked if he knew about Money Heist and his character’s popularity in India, lvaro replied, “Love India! Wow, this is a country that I would love to visit. I know a lot of fans from India. I get a lot of messages from there. They are all very nice and thank you very much for following us.
“It’s very nice to work for months and to have the love of many countries around the world,” he added.
Money Heist 5 will take off from its previous season which ended on a cliff where Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra has the professor at gunpoint after finding his hiding place. As fans can’t wait to see if Alicia shoots him or joins the gang, lvaro agreed he was “happy with the outcome.”
Sharing the ending of Money Heist leaves him with mixed feelings, he said, “I feel sad and happy at the same time. Sad because I am leaving this character who has given me so much, but also happy because I am grateful for it. Sometimes the projects have to end, they have to rest a bit and I think we have to be happy.
Money Heist 5 was previously scheduled for release in April-May 2021. But production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix recently revealed that the series is now planning a premiere in the last quarter of 2021. lvaro, however, said the exact release date has yet to be set.
“We don’t yet know when Money Heist 5 will be released. We have already finished filming. But they haven’t told us anything yet, ”he said.
dead lvaro was also joined by co-star Najwa Nimri and co-director Jess colmenar during the Instagram chat, to talk about being part of Money Heist.
The Netflix show also stars rsula Corber, Itziar Ituo, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrn, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peri, Hovik Keuchkerian and others. Its fifth and final season will have 10 episodes.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]